WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed David Flynn, Au.D., to the Ear, Nose, and Throat team at UPMC Williamsport, 1705 Warren Ave., Williamsport.
Flynn holds his doctor of audiology and earned his bachelor’s degree in audiology and speech pathology from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.