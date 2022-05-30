WILLIAMSPORT — The Community Arts Center has received a $3,671 grant from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, a state agency funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, PCA received funds to distribute to Pennsylvania arts organizations and programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Like so many aspects of our culture, live-performance venues around the world have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and grant funding has been critical in allowing us to weather the storm,” said Jim Dougherty, executive director of the CAC. “We’re incredibly grateful for this award, which helps enable us to continue bringing quality arts and cultural experiences to our area.”
The mission of the PCA is to strengthen the cultural, educational and economic vitality of Pennsylvania’s communities through the arts.
Use of the grant funds is limited, and the CAC will utilize the funding for fees for artists and other personnel.
