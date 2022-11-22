Union County Court of Common Pleas
• Cody J. Stern, 34, Lock Haven, entered a guilty plea to criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, felony burglary, criminal trespass, criminal trespass breaking into a structure, loitering and prowling at night time and criminal mischief
• Diana J. Ptaszkowski, 63, Lewisburg, pleaded guilty to DUI impaired ability controlled substance, summary careless driving and follow too closely.
Watsontown Police DUI
WATSONTOWN — Dakota W. Lowry, 20, of Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a minor in the vehicle, and multiple traffic citations, as a result of a traffic stop conducted at 4:58 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Main St., Watsontown.
Police said Lowery was driving while under the influence, and had a toddler as a passenger in the vehicle.
State Police at Milton DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP —Tyasia Mitchum, 26, of Rochester, N.Y., has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 11:17 p.m. Oct. 7 at Route 15 and Deitrick Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
One-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Damien Younger, 29, of Watsontown, was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of a possible injury following a crash which occurred at 5:18 a.m. Nov. 17 along Eighth Street Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Younger fell asleep while driving a 2004 Dodge Neon. The vehicle then went off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Younger was cited with required financial responsibility.
One-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Damon Ross, 18, of Millmont, was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed as the result of a crash which occurred at 5:03 p.m. Nov. 16 along Swengle Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ross went off the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Ross was uninjured.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 along Route 15, south of the Watsontown exit, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Nehemiah Courtney, 23, of Williamsport lost control on the slushy roadway and struck a guide rail. Courtney was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Barry Blank Jr., 44, of Kunkletown was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 4:34 p.m. Nov. 16 along Interstate 80, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2013 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Blank lost control and struck guide wires. He was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
One-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Berwick man was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 6:47 p.m. Nov. 15 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by Jared Yost lost control and struck a guide rail.
One-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Watsontown boy was not injured in a crash which occurred at 1:25 p.m. Nov. 19 along Route 15, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Pontiac Solstice driven by the boy lost control, spun and struck a guide rail. The boy was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Mason Prall, 21, of Danville, fled the scene after a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving traveled off the roadway, striking a tree and utility pole.
The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 12 along Route 405, south of Delaware Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Thomas Scott, 43, of Milton, was charged after allegedly taking boots valued at $27.98.
The alleged theft occurred at 9:29 a.m. Oct. 10 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Lydia Wood, 34, of Bloomsburg, reported the theft of $80 while she was at a self checkout. She refused to press charges, troopers said.
The incident occurred at 1:39 p.m. Oct. 14 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Kyle Breech, 32, of Danville, has been charged with harassment after allegedly engaging in a verbal and physical dispute with a woman.
The incident occurred at 7:23 a.m. Nov. 7 at 111 Valley View Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Criminal mischief
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Konjordan Gardner, 68, of Milton, reported someone prying trim off of a basement door.
‘The incident was reported at 10:23 a.m. Nov. 9 at 846 Broadway Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Criminal mischief
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Blaine Beaver, 33, of Milton, was charged after allegedly cutting the tires of a 2000 Chevrolet Express van owned by Tiffany Biddle, 37, of Milton.
The incident occurred at 11:56 a.m. Nov. 9 at 121 Charles Ave., West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Marriage Licenses
• Kevin E. Dressler, 25, Middleburg to Kaylene B. Stauffer, 34, Elizabethville
• Max A. Oberdorf, 71, Lewisburg to Frida V. Alban,32, Lewisburg
Deed Transfers
• Brent W. Ulrich, Amber J. Ulrich to John Riley Kroft, property in Mifflinburg Borough, $155,900
• Stone Fortress Homes L.C.C. to Brian J. Dugan, Hilary I. Dugan, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Kathryn Mathias Trustee, John H. and Susan B. Mathias Family Protection, John H. Mathias Family Protection Trust, Susaan B. Mathias Family Protect Trust to Lawrence M. Means Trustee, Mitzi M. Means Trustee, Means Family Real Estate Trust, property in East Buffalo Township,$1
• Brian C. Kapp, Tina L. Kapp to Harvey M. Reiff, Ella Mae Reiff property in Lewisburg Borough,$1
• Laan A. Fox, Mandy J. Fox to Mandy J. Fox, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Eric C. Haas to Eric C. Haas, Rebecca Lee Haas, quick claim East Buffalo Township, $10
• Sara J. Botts to Samuel L. Wise II, Amber N. Wise, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Susan A. Roat, David R. Roat, Steven E. Showalter, Anne M. Showalter to Steven E. Showalter, Anne M. Showalter property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Robert Ruffaner to Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto, property in Union Township, $1
• Patrick E. Biggs Executor, Yvonne S.Biggs Estate to Richard A. Diehl, Kelly L. Diehl property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Country View Family Farms L.L.C. to White Deer Township, storm Water Management Main
• Amy K. Coleman, James E. Johnson, to David Garcia, Erika Garcia property in Kelly Township, $1
• Renda J. Shively, Arla M. Sechman Estate to Gary A. Yost, Janet L. Yost, property in Mifflinburg Borough, $1
• Douglas J. Diehl, Tracie Diehl, to Brent W. Ulrich, Amber J. Ulrich property in New Berlin Borough, $1
• Jeffery C. Reigle, Charlene L. Reigle, to Brandon J. Lepley, Carthy C. Lepley, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Bucknell University to East Buffalo Township, Storm Water Management Main
• Brandon S. Weigle, Lauren Weigle to David Wagner, Barbara M. Wagner, property in Lewisburg Borough, $1
• White Deer Township to Country View Family Farms L.L.C. property in White Deer Township, property easement improvement guarantee
