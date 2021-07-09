LEWISBURG — Due to thunderstorms being in the forecast, the Lewisburg Sidewalk Chalk Festival scheduled for today has been postponed.
The festival will now be held from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16.
Advance registration for the Sidewalk Chalk Festival has also been reopened, through Wednesday, July 14.
To register, visit http://bit.ly/LewisburgChalk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.