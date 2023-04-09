Noble named Employee of the Quarter

MONTOURSVILLE — Jeff Noble has been named the PennDOT district office Employee of the Quarter.
Noble is a supervisor in the Permits Unit. In this capacity, he is directly responsible to provide a comprehensive review of Highway Occupancy Permits (HOP) that are submitted to the District 3 Office. This includes independently addressing applicant/permittee questions as they arise, understanding, interpreting, and explaining Federal and State laws and serves as the District’s primary contact for the permit team regarding all customer care concerns, as well as a myriad of other duties.
