State Police At Montoursville DUI
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to the Turkey Ranch Restaurant to assist EMS with a highly intoxicated male and discovered the man had driven under the influence, police reported.
The alleged incident took place at 2:31 p.m. at the restaurant, located along Route 184, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. The unnamed driver later refused a blood draw and charges were filed, police reported.
A 2003 Audi A4 was allegedly involved.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — Troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Escape for an alleged traffic violation and arrested a 35-year-old Lock Haven woman for suspicion of DUI.
The unnamed 35-year-old woman was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol following the stop at 1 a.m. July 18 along I-180 westbound, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an alleged physical altercation and arrested two for harassment and another for DUI.
The alleged incident involved a 2020 Toyota Camry at 12:50 a.m. May 23 along Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Travis Klinger, 34, of Williamsport, allegedly refused blood tests and was arrested for DUI. Garrett Fenstermacher, 19, of Williamsport, and Shanee Gaines, 40, of Williamsport, got into a physical altercation with Klinger and were cited with harassment and disorderly conduct, police noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two South Williamsport teens sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash at 7:01 p.m. July 17 along Northway Road Extension, north of the Northway Road exit, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Rachel I. Stahl, 18, was allegedly driving a 2005 Ford Escape southbound in the right lane when the vehicle began to fishtail, went onto the south berm, off the roadway, rotated counterclockwise down an embankment and rolled over. Stahl and her 17-year-old passenger were belted and both sustained suspected minor injuries, police noted.
Stahl will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle rearended an eastbound 2014 Nissan Rogue, then fled the scene, police reported.
The incident was reported at 5:02 p.m. July 14 along Washington Boulevard, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The Rogue, driven by Tiffany M. Adams, 31, of Williamsport, had slowed for a turning vehicle when it was struck from behind, police noted. No injuries were noted.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Four Williamsport women were charged after an alleged incident reported at 7:11 p.m. July 18 along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the women, ages 23, 27, 29 and 44, were charged after they responded to a disturbance.
Theft by deception
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Muncy woman received an unemployment check she did not file for.
The alleged incident was reported at 12:01 p.m. July 17 along Richart Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged fraudulent unemployment claim filed in the name of a 62-year-old Unityville woman.
The alleged incident occurred at 10 a.m. July 16 along Log Cabin Road, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a report of identity theft in which the personal information of a 52-year-old Trout Run man was compromised.
The alleged incident was reported between July 9-16 along Wallis Run Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Farmington, N.Y., man was arrested for allegedly stealing a can of beer from Sheetz and driving under the influence of alcohol.
The alleged incident occurred at 5:41 p.m. July 16 at the Sheetz at 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Abnel Pereira, 26, was arrested after allegedly stealing a 24-ounce Budweiser and operating a 2013 BMW X5 while under the influence.
Theft from building
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A lockbox and small safe belonging to a 54-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man was stolen from his home sometime between 8 a.m. June 8 and June 28 at 124 Aline Church Road, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Stolen items belonging to Lance Chubb include a small Sentry safe box valued at $75, miscellaneous documents an deeds, prescription medication, a Harbor Freight lockbox valued at $20 and $31,000. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Several teens are facing charges after an alleged incident at 2:19 a.m. June 21 along North Susquehanna Trail and Washington Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a traffic stop was attempted on a 1997 Toyota Corolla, however the vehicle stopped and three of four occupants fled on foot. The four were identified as juveniles, two of whom were allegedly in possession of drugs and/or paraphernalia. It was later learned the vehicle was taken from a parent’s residence without permission and the driver had only a juvenile learners permit.
Those charged included a 16-year-old Selinsgrove boy, 14-year-old Sunbury girl, 15-year-old Selinsgrove boy and 16-year-old Freeburg boy. Multiple juvenile charges were filed in Snyder County, troopers reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.