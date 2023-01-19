MILTON — Home is rarely ever just a place. Instead, it is an amalgam of both memory and feeling, as much a physical spot on a map as it is an idea that we carry around inside ourselves.

For Jackie Martin, a kindergarten teacher at Baugher Elementary School, home is also a lesson about where she’s been, how far she’s come, and what the future holds.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.