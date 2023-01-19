MILTON — Home is rarely ever just a place. Instead, it is an amalgam of both memory and feeling, as much a physical spot on a map as it is an idea that we carry around inside ourselves.
For Jackie Martin, a kindergarten teacher at Baugher Elementary School, home is also a lesson about where she’s been, how far she’s come, and what the future holds.
“I flew home to South Africa for two-and-a-half weeks this Christmas,” said Martin, who was born and raised there. “I hadn’t been home for seven years.”
The return trip gave her an opportunity to reflect on the experiences that have guided her toward Milton.
Before working as a kindergarten teacher, Martin was a world-class cyclist. As a child, she started out as a BMX rider who, because of apartheid-era South Africa’s isolation from the international community, had to once compete under the Chilean flag.
Following a knee injury that led to an extended period of rehabilitation on a stationary bike, she fell in love with the world of road cycling. She lived and trained with a Dutch family in Holland, and later went on to represent her home nation, first in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, then again at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
In 1997, Martin was the fourth-ranked female cyclist in the world. However, tragedy struck while on a training ride in South Africa.
“I just felt this huge impact,” Martin recalled. “I was hit by a truck from behind. The impact broke my back, then the truck crushed me.”
It took her two years to learn to walk again. When she returned to the United States, she was searching for what to do next.
“I had to redefine myself,” Martin said. “I went to Bucknell University at 39 and got my teaching degree. I’ve been teaching in Milton for the last 10 years.”
Her most recent visit home to South Africa allowed her the chance to better understand the trajectory of her life.
“I got to go back on some of the same roads I started my cycling career on. I got to really reminisce on the start of my career, both the successes and the failures,” Martin said, describing how her father drove her around the eastern Transvaal, an area of the country that is now known as Gauteng Province. “That’s where it all began.”
While Olympic cyclist may sound like a distinctly different profession from that of a kindergarten teacher, Martin sees deep connections between the two. In fact, it is in the seemingly vast distance between two places and two careers that Martin finds one of her most important and enduring lessons.
“I came back with such a renewed passion for why I teach,” Martin said. “Everyday, I encourage kids to work hard. I tell them, ‘You can be anything you want to be.’”
While this particular maxim — you can be anything you want to be — has the potential to sound cliched, it carries a weight of earnest truth when spoken by Martin.
After all, she was a South African BMX rider who competed under the Chilean flag, who recovered from an injury only to take up a career as an Olympic cyclist, who, following another major setback, traveled to Pennsylvania and became a teacher. Who better to remind kids that anything is possible?
Martin isn’t sure when she’ll visit home again, but she dreams of one day launching education initiatives to help kids in South Africa.
“I don’t think dreams ever stop,” Martin said. “That’s what I’m doing. I’m dreaming.”
This too is what a home is: A dream. For now, that dream is alive and well in Milton.
