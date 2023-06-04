LEWISBURG — Bucknell University students are playing a big role in economic development across central Pennsylvania communities as consultants for small businesses. Around 20 students are serving as Bucknell Small Business Development Center (SBDC) student consultants to help entrepreneurs turn their dream businesses into reality — assisting them with financial management, marketing, capital acquisition and engineering product development.

The opportunity to gain real-world business experience was appealing to Jack Krasulak, Class of 2025, who was eager to share what he’s learning as a business analytics major with entrepreneurs who need assistance. His expertise has proven valuable to Albert and Laura Payne, owners of Comics Metropolis, a comic book store on South 3rd Street in Lewisburg.

