MILTON — Nearly 80 years after paying the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Army, a veteran from Northumberland whose remains were unidentified until 2019 will finally be laid to rest.
A graveside service for Horace “Skip” Middleton — who was killed in action July 12, 1944 — will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in Milton’s Harmony Cemetery.
John Bower, a cousin of Middleton’s who is from Milton, said the body will be transferred from Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii prior to the service.
The body will likely be flown from Hawaii to California, and then on to either Harrisburg or Philadelphia.
Depending on the time of day the flight arrives at the airport, what Bower classified as a “dignified transport” may occur as Middleton’s body is transferred to Shaw Funeral Home in Milton.
“Saturday morning (April 22) there will probably be quite the escort from Shaw’s to the cemetery,” Bower said.
“The honor guard, color guard, firing squad (for the service) will all be active duty (service members) from Fort Indiantown Gap,” Bower said. “He’s treated as if he were killed in action today... The pallbearers will be local veterans’ organization members, either Legion or VFW.”
An infantryman with Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unite (Provisional), Middleton and members of his unit were better known as Merrill’s Marauders.
A specialized unit trained for jungle combat, the Marauders were the forerunners to modern Special Forces.
Middleton was born Feb. 25, 1924, in Northumberland, and entered the service on his 19th birthday. He graduated from Northumberland High School in June 1943.
After taking an airfield in Myitkynia, Burma, from the Japanese on May 17, 1944, Middleton’s battalion was assigned to hold the airfield and take part in the siege of Myitkyina. He was reported to have been killed during fighting on July 12, 1944.
Middleton and remains of other servicemen killed during the battle were buried in at least eight different temporary cemeteries and numerous isolated burial locations. Eventually, all known burials were concentrated into the U.S. Military Cemetery at Myitkyina, including the remains of those who were not identified.
In January and February 1946, all of the remains at the U.S. Military Cemetery were disinterred and transferred to the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda, India. The exhumation of the U.S. Military Cemetery at Kalaikunda was conducted in September and October 1947.
The remains of the soldiers were then moved to the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Middleton has a niece, Mary Snyder, of Florida, who donated the DNA which led to the positive identification of his remains. Also surviving is a nephew, Robert Stamm of Milton. Nephew Michael Stamm died this past summer.
Bower said it’s “really big” for the family to finally have closure.
“It’s been 78 years since he’s been gone,” Bower said, of Middleton. “Even the younger (family members) that are here now, they just knew this always came up in conversation, ‘what happened to Uncle Skip?’
“This has been talked about for a long time,” he continued. “His parents died in ‘69 and ‘70. This just brings closure.”
Middleton will be laid to rest next to family members in Harmony Cemetery.
