Army veteran to be laid to rest

Horace Middleton

MILTON — Nearly 80 years after paying the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Army, a veteran from Northumberland whose remains were unidentified until 2019 will finally be laid to rest.

A graveside service for Horace “Skip” Middleton — who was killed in action July 12, 1944 — will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, in Milton’s Harmony Cemetery.

