MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library, Mifflinburg, closed Thursday afternoon after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The library is slated to open on Thursday, April 22.
All library staff who were potentially exposed will be screened and monitored before returning to work and the building will undergo a thorough cleaning during its closure.
Library staff is working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on what steps to take.
The closure does not impact the county's other two libraries.
Book drops remain open to return materials, and due dates will be extended. Visit the library’s website for updates and online services available at www.unioncountylibraries.org.
