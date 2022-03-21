LEWISBURG — Susquehanna Art Society’s (SAS) exhibit will be open throughout April in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
This exhibit features the work of SAS members showcasing a wide variety of mediums. The group is a non-juried, non-profit art organization that has been active in the Susquehanna River Valley since 1979. One of the main goals of SAS is to increase community awareness of the visual arts.
Members participate in a variety of art shows, including online and members-only shows, plus a large annual judged show with monetary awards.
The SAS occasionally offers trips to exhibits, museums and other points of interest. To join or to learn more about the organization, visit www.susartsociety.org.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery or display cases.
For more information, visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/home-page/info/displays/.
