MILTON — The Milton Public Library’s summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, is underway as bookworms of all ages rush to complete their reading lists.
This year’s summer reading program kicked off on June 4, with players from the Williamsport Crosscutters baseball team in attendance to give out books to children who signed up for the program.
Participants in the program can log their reading minutes until Friday, July 15, for chances to enter into raffles for an assortment of prizes, donated by local organizations and members of the community, to be drawn at the program’s wrap up party on Saturday, July 16. Each log of 500 minutes equals one ticket for entry.
“The goal of summer reading is to prevent what they call the summer slide. Kids make a lot of progress during the year and then in the summer some of those skills aren’t as sharp the following year,” said Kris LaVanish, library director. “So summer reading is designed to keep children engaged, keep them reading, so that they capitalize on the progress that they’ve made from the previous year.
“School does a lot, and they’re really good with the kids, so this is the thing that we do to keep everyone reading.”
Throughout the summer the library offers weekly programming for children and teens, including kindergarten prep, children’s story time and aquatic-themed science and outdoor activities. These programs are open to anyone regardless of their participation in summer reading. On Saturday the library held a program by PT Reptiles where kids were able to learn about and interact with a variety of snakes and other reptiles like alligators and tortoises.
LaVanish noted this year’s theme allowed staff plenty of freedom in their choices for new programming and activities.
“They had a lot of room to come up with some really creative and fun programming,” she said.
She added that logged minutes can also be accrued by participants through activities other than just reading.
“We recognize there are other things equally as important as reading, like community engagement... so it’s a combination of reading minutes and also activities like writing a thank you note, things like that, so it’s not solely focused on reading.”
Despite the focus on fostering and strengthening younger children’s learning and literacy skills, LaVanish emphasized that the summer reading program was for all ages, including teens and adults.
“I really want to see us grow, especially our teen and adult services a little bit more. The staff does a really great job with children and we’re really looking to offer more stuff for adults and teens, because the library is for everyone and that includes people not of school age,” she said.
On Thursday the library will host a pop-up museum featuring items from the Milton Historical Society commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Agnes flood, and at 7:340 p.m. Friday will hold a screening of the Standard-Journal’s “Reflections of Agnes” documentary.
The library will also hold an all-ages book bingo on Saturday, July 2, and an adult-only trivia night on Wednesday, July 6.
LaVanish said program participants have currently logged 8,400 reading minutes of the library’s 50,000 minute goal. She said those interested in participating are able to sign up for the summer reading program at any time before July 14, either in person at the library or through the website at www.miltonpalibrary.org.
