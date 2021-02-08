LEWISBURG — Documents recently filed with the Union County Register and Recorder’s office confirmed transfer of a two-acre commercial property for $1.15 million.
The Jan. 28 transfer was from MAB Holdings LLC of Lewistown and Michael A. Buffington member to Wainwright Property Group LLC of Manahawkin, N.J.
The property in Kelly Township, bounded by Route 15, International Drive and other private lands, was titled as Silver Moon Shopping Center on lands of Arthur Keister Jr.
Notes in the deed included exclusions for future use. Among them were notes that groundwater on the property was not to be used for drinking, agriculture or recreational purposes.
Approved commercial and industrial use of the property excluded use for schools, nursing homes and recreation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.