MILTON — Registration for the 37th Annual Golf Tournament to benefit Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet will close on Friday, April 15.
A 9 a.m. start on Monday, May 2 at the Wynding Brook Golf Club, Route 405 north of Milton, is planned. Entry checks may be mailed to Trooper Andrea Pelachick, PSP Milton, 50 Lawton Lane, Milton, PA 17847. Day of tournament registration will also be permitted. Call 570-524-2662 for more entry information.
Entry will include full breakfast, dinner, refreshments, snacks, green fees, cart and prizes.
The tournament is a four-man scramble format and open to the public. There will be a limit of 30 foursomes. Proper attire is required and no metal spikes will be permitted on the course.
Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet is a six-day law enforcement career experience for young people age 12 to 15. Participation stresses structure, teamwork, discipline and self-esteem. It is scheduled for Sunday, June 19 to Friday, June 24 on the campus of Susquehanna University.
Visit www.svlecc.com or Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet via Facebook for more information about the camp.
