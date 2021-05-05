MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District directors on Tuesday night passed and agreed to advertise a proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Tom Caruso, Mifflinburg Area School District business administrator, told directors the most recent budget projection was made using property tax rates at the Act 1 limit of 13.85 mills. If passed as is, the owner of a property assessed at $100,000 would owe $1,385 annually. The increase, Caruso added, would allow for phasing-in of district debt.
Caruso did not expect an increase in basic education or special education funding from the state. He said level funding from the state would result in greater reliance on local revenue.
However, Caruso said the projection did not consider the $6 million in COVID-19 relief money allotted the district via the ESSA (Every Student Succeeds Act). He cautioned that it would be a one-time stimulus allocation and need to be spent by the September 2024 to be reimbursed.
Caruso showed directors slides comparing the budget as proposed compared a budget with the ESSA funding. He reiterated caution that new programs funded by the extra money may be left in a bind when the funding goes away. Existing programs could maintained, he added, which he said was an unusual stipulation for federal money.
The full board passed the proposed budget without a dissenting vote. A vote on final adoption of the proposed budget would be considered at the June board meeting.
