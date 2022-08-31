White Deer Township road woes

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Road work on Old Route 15 in Union County is causing some traffic woes for local motorists.
PennDOT Spokeswoman Maggie Baker says the work on Old Route 15 involves a $1.1 million dollar bridge reconstruction project, which includes the removal and replacement of existing deck and beams. Rylind Construction Company, of Mount Wolf, is the primary contractor for the project. The former box-beam bridge was built in 1963.
Baker said the project is expected to be completed in October.
While most local traffic isn’t having an issue with the work, reports of large trucks using Harbeson Road as a way around the construction is causing headaches for local motorists. At issue is a small, single lane bridge crossing White Deer Creek, on Harbeson Road, and the large 18 wheelers that get stuck on the bridge.
White Deer Township Supervisor Carl Dieffenbach says that while there is signage in place warning big trucks not to use the road, too many drivers choose to ignore the signs and wind up getting stuck on the small bridge.
He says the bridge has some damage due to the heavy trucks, but was inspected Monday, Aug. 29, and is OK for local motorists to drive across.
Dieffenbach has met with Union County and PennDOT officials to determine a plan of action to alleviate headaches for motorists traveling in that area.
Baker says PennDOT and White Deer Township have agreed to place an additional changeable message board at the intersection of Haberson Road and Dietrich Road. She also says barriers will be set up only allowing local motorists access to Haberson Road.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.