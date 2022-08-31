White Deer Township road woes

Barriers are scheduled to be put in place to keep detouring trucks from crossing this bridge in White Deer Township, Union County.

 Kevin Mertz/The Standard-Journal

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Road work on Old Route 15 in Union County is causing some traffic woes for local motorists.

PennDOT Spokeswoman Maggie Baker says the work on Old Route 15 involves a $1.1 million dollar bridge reconstruction project, which includes the removal and replacement of existing deck and beams. Rylind Construction Company, of Mount Wolf, is the primary contractor for the project. The former box-beam bridge was built in 1963.

