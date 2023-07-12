MILTON — The Milton Area School District School board has decided to see what happens with court challenges to the state’s new training requirement for teachers before taking steps to oppose the measure.
Board member Joshua Hunt said during a June meeting the board should pass a resolution against Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education (CR-SE), part of the state’s training requirements for certification of professional personnel.
During a meeting held Tuesday night, Hunt again urged the board to join the Shikellamy and Jersey Shore school districts to pass a resolution opposing the policy.
“I think this is outreach by the government,” Hunt said.
The amendment to the professional training policy, adopted in April 2022, “requires instruction in CR-SE to be integrated in educator preparation, induction, and continuing professional development programs,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart said CR-SE is not part of the district’s staff development plan and nothing formally has moved from the state to impose it.
“I’m not sure really where the state sits on it,” Bickhart said.
Community member Anthony Beachel, reading from the state policy, told the board the state is requiring implementation in the next two school years.
Solicitor Carl Beard said some Western Pennsylvania school districts are challenging CR-SE in Commonwealth Court. He added the policy includes no penalty for failure to comply.
“I have seen great things by our staff as far as equity,” Bickhart said.
He suggested the board wait to see where the litigation goes.
Earlier in the meeting, New Columbia resident Dan Clark spoke out against CR-SE, saying, “It presupposes that the Milton school district community is biased.
“We already have a rational, intelligent staff.”
Frances Spiller, of Milton, said she was there to clarify why the school board was concerned about the policy.
“Why wouldn’t you want the staff to have the best ideas about culture?” she asked.
Business Administrator Derrek Fink reported the district is advertising for proposals for a solicitor. The proposals are due by July 19. None have been received yet, Fink said.
The board in June voted against retaining the Beard Legal Group, of Altoona, as board solicitor.
Director of Facilities Jeff Hoffman told the board Tuesday that renovation work on James F. Baugher Elementary is progressing.
“Countertops are 98% complete, floors are almost 100% complete in the classrooms,” he said. “There still is a lot of work to be done.”
Hoffman said the work, “seems to be going quite well right now.” He said the school is his first stop every morning to check on progress.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following coaches: Jessica Snyder, seventh-grade girls basketball, $4,513; Nicholas Doresky, assistant cross country, $4,699; and Rich Shnyder, middle school assistant football, $3,233.
• Hirings: Sophia Adams, part-time food service, $14.07 per hour; Robert Albert, custodian, $13 per hour; Michelle Hutcheson, part-time food service, $17.50 per hour; Elaine Stauder, administrative secretary, $17.39 per hour; Katrina Cady, speech and language teacher, $63,497; Victoria Brubaker, speech and language teacher, $58,497.
Ainsley Hoover, a first-grade student at Baugher Elementary during the 2022-2023 school year and daughter of Vincent and Crystal Hoover, was named July Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting.
