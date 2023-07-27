MILTON — Milton Borough Council on Wednesday took another step toward potentially completing the Marsh Road project.
Council voted to adopt a resolution allowing Borough Manager Jess Novinger to apply for a Marsh Road Multimodal grant in the amount of $1 million, with an application fee of $100.
The borough previously was awarded $2.6 million in funding for the project.
“What I have applied for is another $1.5 million,” said Novinger. “The $500,000 that I asked for at the last meeting through TASA (PennDOT’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program) and then this million.”
If the borough receives the $1 million grant, administered through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), it will have tapped out the maximum amount of funding it is eligible for through the state agency.
Police Chief Curt Zettlemoyer introduced Milton’s new mental health co-responder, Jerry Bastian.
“My job in general is, basically, I’m a liaison between the police force and the community and county agencies and services,” said Bastian. “So I deal with aging, mental health, children and youth, on and on and on.”
Bastian’s background includes 25 years with federal law enforcement, and 14 years as a counselor with the Bureau of Prisons.
“I like to help people. At the same time, I fully understand law enforcement,” said Bastian. “I guess I’m not, what you would say, a typical social worker. I do have a background in law enforcement but, at the same time, I do want to help people.”
Zettlemoyer added that he has already seen the benefits of the new co-responder program.
“We were able to locate a child in New Jersey that was amongst the missing,” said Zettlemoyer. “That was a Milton resident, that we would have spent tons and tons of resources on, but (Bastian) ran with it and we were able to find the child and the child is now being watched over by protective services in New Jersey.”
Bastian’s position is being funded through $43,465 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) COVID-relief funding the borough received,
During a period of public comment, Cindy Kurtz voiced a complaint that Hometown Hero flags had been displayed in the parking lot behind McDonald’s instead of out on the street.
“There should be no veterans in the parking lot,” said Kurtz. “There are six flags on the street and there are seven flags in the parking lot…You need to put the veterans on the street because you’re doing the veterans a disservice.”
Kurtz acknowledged that the flags are administered by the Rotary Club and said she felt frustrated that the Rotary Club had “passed the buck off to” the Department of Public Works.
In response, council President Jamie Walker affirmed that the council has “absolutely full control” over what is going on in the borough, and noted that Novinger would contact the Rotary Club about the issue.
Novinger said the borough has completed its annual risk evaluation from East Coast Risk Management, and council voted to adopt the Safety Policy Statement for the borough, required for the KMIT (Keystone Municipal Insurance Trust) Risk Management Assessment to improve the borough’s score, which will help improve the premium that the borough pays for workers’ compensation.
In other council business, council approved:
• A proposed walking route of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Women’s Club of Milton for their benefit fundraiser “Walk for the Arts.”
• The adoption of a resolution for the fee schedule for the registration and inspection of rental units, under Ordinance 1197 known as “The Milton Rental Ordinance.”
