SUNBURY — Grown out of necessity, an organization which encourages pet owners to explore nature with their four-legged friends, recently held a special event at the Shikellamy State Park Marina.
Muddy Paws Explorers held their Trails Manners Class graduation which was celebrated at the park this week.
The graduation was for pups which completed the six-class course aimed with a sprinkling of basic obedience, trail etiquette and trail safety.
Muddy Paws Explorers Founder and Organizer Tammy Emert says the organization grew out of a need to teach her children about the outdoors, and to give them a chance to socialize with others.
Emert and her husband are seasoned homeschoolers.
She says Muddy Paws Explorers started out as a family passionate about learning lessons that nature has to teach, having fun finding new places, taking photos and making memories along the way.
"Our group has grown beyond our family unit as other animal lovers, avid hikers, causal walkers, urban hikers, homeschool families even folks who don't/can't own dogs but still enjoy them, join in!" Emert said. Currently, Muddy Paws Explorers has about 120 members.
Ida Stauffer, of Port Trevorton, has been a part of the group for the past few months and enjoys each event Muddy Paws offers.
She participates for the socializing, mainly but for her dog, Ace. Stauffer says it's a way for him to become more accustomed to being around groups of people and other dogs. Ace was a proud graduate of the Trails Manners course.
Emert says the organization is recognized by the American Kennel Club as an AKC Fit Dog Club. She also says they are certified in K9 Wilderness First Aid and CPR.
Muddy Paws Explorers hosts weekly educational events and weekend explorations for those looking for an excuse to get outdoors. She emphasized, "You do not need to own a dog to join us!"
The organization also does donation collections for local charities, community education and outreach, socialization and confidence building workshops for canines and their families, and therapy visits to area assisted living homes.
Not only does the group include dogs on their excursions, it recently held a "Get Your Goat" hike at R.B. Winter State Park in Union County.
Emert says the hike with the goats was actually more relaxing than with the dogs as each goat would follow the lead goat and there was no barking or stopping to sniff everything.
Another "Get Your Goat," adventure is scheduled for Oct. 2 at R. B. Winter State Park. This goat hike will be Halloween themed, and goats and hikers alike are encouraged to dress up.
Muddy Paws is also planning several excursions to the J. Manly Trail in Danville, the Poe Valley Tunnel trail in Weikert, Pine Creek Trail, the Dale-Engle-Walker Trail near Lewisburg and Jacoby Falls in Montoursville.
