TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run School District plans to sell the now-closed Turbotville Elementary School, Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston confirmed on Tuesday.
Edmiston, in an emailed response, said the school board intends to put the property up for sale.
The board’s committee of the whole took no action on Tuesday evening regarding the building, but approved the disposal of all items not removed from the school by June 20. The items will be available for purchase at a public auction. No date was set for the auction.
Turbotville elementary closed at the end of this school year. This fall, the district will open its recently constructed elementary school, at the middle school-high school complex.
The district vacated Watsontown Elementary at the end of the 2015-2016 school year as the district realigned its grades. The district now rents out part of that former school to Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
The board on Tuesday evening had planned to vote on donating the Eighth Street School bell, currently in the yard at Watsontown Elementary, to the Watsontown Historical Association. But school board President Doug Whitmoyer suggested loaning the bell to the association instead, because future school officials might feel differently.
“I don’t see the difference,” Whitmoyer said. “Over the next 20 years, people will change.”
The board voted to modify the motion to state the district would loan, rather than donate, the bell. However, the board tabled the vote until the regular board meeting on June 26.
The association is hoping to acquire the bell to display in its new museum on Main Street.
In other business, the board approved:
• The retirement of sixth-grade teacher Nancy Mathna, effective July 25.
• The resignation of Alicia Bishop, a high school autistic support teacher, effective June 13.
• Hiring of summer helper Robert L. Ryder, effective June 14, to work 28 3/4 hours per week at a rate of $12.50 per hour, pending completed paperwork.
• A $63,350 quote from All Sports Enterprises Inc. for the baseball/softball tension net system. Funds will come from the capital projects construction fund.
•A contract to 11400 Inc., the apparent low bidder for middle school kitchen equipment in the amount of $376,938. Funds will come from the capital projects construction fund.
• Quotes from Third Dimension Specialties in the amount of $28,064.40, $16,550.30 and $13,874.90 to purchase restroom partitions for the junior/senior high school. Restrooms on both floors of C-wing, across from the school offices and both floors of the high school corridor will receive new privacy partitions.
• The purchase of a 2018 Ford Escape SE from Sunbury Motors Company at the cost of $16,996. Funds for this project will come from the No Kids Hungry grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.