Dr. Kenneth Dady

Dr. Kenneth Dady

MIFFLINBURG — After just one year on the job, the Mifflinburg Area School District's superintendent will receive a bump in his pay. The increase was approved during Tuesday's school board meeting, along with the 2023-2024 budget, which includes a tax hike.

The board approved a 3.5% increase for Dr. Ken Dady. He will now earn $134,550 per year.

Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 124 or jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.