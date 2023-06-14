MIFFLINBURG — After just one year on the job, the Mifflinburg Area School District's superintendent will receive a bump in his pay. The increase was approved during Tuesday's school board meeting, along with the 2023-2024 budget, which includes a tax hike.
The board approved a 3.5% increase for Dr. Ken Dady. He will now earn $134,550 per year.
According to Business Administrator Renee Jilinski, Dady's contract he may receive an increase each year, at an amount to be determined by the board.
Jilinski said the board considers performance and progress toward goals in determining salary increases.
In addition, the board also approved a 3.5% increase for Jilinski, who will earn $109,710.
The board terminated the employment of office aide Brendan Stepp, who was recently charged with felony child pornography counts. The termination is retroactive to May 23.
The charges were filed against Stepp as the result of an alleged incident, not associated with the school district, which occurred in December in Sunbury.
The board unanimously adopted the district's budget for 2023-2024, which includes a 4.5% tax hike. Under the new budget, revenues are set at $38.2 million, while expenses are set at $38.4 million.
The budget includes a 4.5% increase in spending over the prior year. The spending plan establishes a tax rate of 15.0790 mills. One mill equals $1 of tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
In other business, the board approved:
• The requested transfer of high school Principal Rich Strausburg to middle school assistant principal, with a salary of $85,500.
• The transfer of Jeremiah Allen from non-traditional education coordinator to high school principal, with a salary of $88,000.
• The following resignations and retirements: Jordan Wise, assistant basketball coach; Amber Mowery, ELA teacher; P. Jesslyn Corman, ELA teacher; Tanya Grenoble, assistant middle school principal; and Evelyn Martin, food service employee.
• The following stipend positions: Nicole Bailey, middle school yearbook adviser, $905.82; Crystal Nylund, director of intramurals, $1,631.97; Class of 2027 advisers have not been confirmed as of the board meeting, $700 each; Laura Zimmerman and Joshua Hetrick, Class of 2026 advisers, $950 each; Jeffrey Kiss and Matthew Wells, Class of 2025 advisers, $2,000 each; Jason Dressler and Daniel Langford, Class of 2024 advisers, $3,700 each; David Sunderland, yearbook adviser, $3,752; Theresa Kirchner Koch, student government adviser, $884.75; Suzanne Morris DiPasquale, mid-state coordinator, $3,722; Joshua Hetrick, $1,632.42; Beth Faunce, ELA lead, $4,026; Chad Bailey, math lead, $1,860.60; Jason Dressler, mat lead, $1,860.60; Crystal Nylund phys ed lead, $4,206; Emil Stenger Jr., technology lead, $4,026; Debra Rapson, fine arts lead, $3,760; Stacy Reitenbach, social studies lead, $3,760.
• The following coaches: Nicole Rutledge, assistant girls basketball, $3,682; Brian Marr, assistant boys basketball, $3,612; Jake Kerstetter, assistant varsity wrestling, $3,682; Jed Loss and Zac Kurtz, assistant junior high boys basketball, $2,025 each; Jeremy Tucker and Frank Rember, assistant junior high wrestling, $2,025 each; and Lacey Delosier, assistant winter cheerleading, $1,196.
• Hiring: Brian Valentine, third-grade teacher, $63,475; and Alicia Hertzler, classroom aide, $12.36.
The meeting concluded with executive session to discuss personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.