Lewisburg Borough Council approves $448,000 in DCED applications

Stephen Lindenmuth and Bonnie Poteet spoke Monday to Lewisburg Borough Council.

 JIM DIEHL/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP), through the Lewisburg Borough Council, is asking for $448,798 in Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant funding to promote safety in the downtown.

The main area of work is located on Market Street, between Fifth and Sixth streets.

