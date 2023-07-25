LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP), through the Lewisburg Borough Council, is asking for $448,798 in Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant funding to promote safety in the downtown.
The main area of work is located on Market Street, between Fifth and Sixth streets.
Council approved supporting the LDP application to DCED for multi-modal grant funding, associated with a Market Street Improvements Project in the amount of $265,353 for the construction of bump-outs, and a mid-block crossing on Market Street, between Fifth and Sixth streets. The grant also will cover 18 Lewisburg Historic District street signs, two downtown location/destination interactive maps, and kiosks for self guided tours.
Approval also was given to support an LDP application for DCED funding for a Keystone Communities Public Improvement Grant funding, associated with the Market Street Gateway Improvements Project, in the amount of $183, 445. The project covers gateway monument signage with design construction utilities, hardscape, landscaping and upgraded trash cans for Market Street.
Co-chair of the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership design committee Stephen Lindenmuth said many of the recommendations for the upgrades being applied for DCED funding came out of the 2019 Market Street study.
“In this corridor there is no stop lights so we can put traffic solutions in place like bump-outs that direct pedestrian traffic and also alert motorists that they are approaching a street a crossing,” said committee member Bonnie Poteet. “The bump-outs will be landscaped and feature rain gardens, but most importantly it will make things safer for traffic between Fifth and Sixth streets.”
Poteet said once the Hufnagle Park project and the Arts Piers Project are finished, the improvements will allow for easier pedestrian traffic to and from each park when both are being used simultaneously.
Council also approved applying to the DCED for multi-modal grant funding for an improvements project on St. Anthony Street — in the amount of $918,000 — for sidewalk, paving, walkway and street improvements.
Council approved petitioning Union County to apply for $107,466 from DCED for Community Development Block Grant Entitlement (CDBGE) funding for the removal of architectural barriers at South Eighth Street and White Pine Alley.
A bid from Dave Gutelius Excavating Inc., for $328,000, for the St. George Street stormwater project/South Fourth Street handicapped ramp project was rejected by council because it didn’t include street paving. The project will be rebid later in 2023 and include the street paving component. Project construction is expected to start in 2024.
Council approved a motion to direct Solicitor Andrew Lyons to prepare an amendment to the Lewisburg Borough Code to establish loading/unloading zones along the south side of Market Street, in front of Hufnagle Park and in front of the Campus Theatre.
Borough Manager William Lowthert said both he and Lyons are working on time limits and constraints for the off loading in those areas including supplies for area businesses as well as busloads of people.
Council also approved the following recommendations by the borough’s Historical Architectural Review Board: Window replacements at 123 S. Seventh St.; window replacements at Bucknell University’s Alumni House, 90 University Ave.; window replacements at Bucknell properties at 64 and 110 University Ave.; renovations and window replacements at JPF and LCF Enterprises, 201 Market St. and 30 N. Fourth St.; a roof replacement for Bob Gruneberg at 31 Market St.; a new home at 55 N. Front St.; signage at Culture Coffee, 216 St. John St., and an ADA ramp approval for “Hungry Run Distillery,” 323 Market St.
