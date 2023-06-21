MILTON — Milton Area School District school board members are expected to discuss during a July meeting whether to oppose the state Department of Education’s Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education (CR-SE) training for teachers.
Board member Joshua Hunt said during Tuesday’s meeting that the board should pass a resolution against CR-SE, part of training requirements for certification of professional personnel.
“A bunch of school districts came out against it,” Hunt said. “Shikellamy and Jersey Shore passed resolutions (against CR-SE) to keep government out of the schools.”
Milton resident Anthony Beachel told the board CR-SE was the same as critical race theory and social-emotional learning.
“It’s teaching kids to hate each other,” he said. “That’s what critical race theory is.”
Hunt asked fellow board members if he should motion to put the issue on the agenda for a discussion and vote at the meeting. Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart said he could send the board additional information and they could discuss and vote on the issue in July.
“I’d feel more comfortable voting on specific legislation,” board Vice President Andrew Frederick said, noting he was hesitant to make a blanket resolution.
“It’s an individual board decision,” Solicitor Carl Beard said. “You’re not going to see any solicitors standing in the way of what a board is voting on.”
District Director of Education Dr. Daphne Kirkpatrick told the board there is no cultural development in the plans for teachers.
The amendment to the training, adopted in April 2022, “requires instruction in CR-SE to be integrated in educator preparation, induction, and continuing professional development programs,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
No votes for solicitor
Earlier in the meeting, the board voted 4-2 against hiring the Beard Legal Group, of Altoona, as board solicitor from July 1 through June 30, 2024. Hunt, Brett Hosterman, Stephanie Strawser and Joel Harris voting against retaining the law firm, which currently serves as board solicitor. Board President Christine Rantz and Eric Moser voted for hiring Beard.
Board members Lindsay Kessler and Alvin Weaver were absent. Frederick entered the meeting after the vote had taken place.
None of the members explained their vote, and the board went into executive session immediately after the public meeting.
In other business during the meeting, the board approved:
• The following coaching resignations: Veronica Irvine, head swimming coach; and Mattison Ishman, head boys track and middle school cross country coach.
• The following athletic positions: Todd West, JV football coach, $5,335; Michael Bergey, assistant JV football coach, $4,699; Matt Wilson and Nate Minium, assistant JV football coaches, $2,349 each; Travis Krall, assistant JV football coach, $4,699; Jason Locke, middle school football coach, $4,513; Jake Barrett, assistant middle school football coach, $3,233; Brandee Krall, field hockey coach, $5,862; Jessica Fuschetti, junior varsity field hockey coach, $5,862; Jessica Fuschetti, JV field hockey coach, $4,699; Jonathan Dick, head cross country coach, $5,862; Janna Bond and Heather Welsh, assistant cross country coaches, $2,349; Eric Yoder and Brett Ballo, boys soccer coaches, $2,931 each; Desmond Shaffer and Rick Lincoln, assistant boys soccer coaches, $2,349.50 each; Rod Harris, girls soccer coach, $5,862; Patrick McCarthy, assistant girls soccer coach, $4,699; Devin Esch, girls tennis coach, $4,699; Nathan Richie, golf coach, $4,699; Traci Ferguson, cheerleading coach, $8,166; Beth, Samantha Sotlys-Zimmerman and Shanna Martz, assistant cheerleading coaches, $3,436; Ryan Brandt, boys basketball coach, $8,166; Phil Davis, girls basketball coach, $8,166; Joshua Anspach, wrestling coach, $8,166; Andy Neuer, bowling coach, $4,699; Rod Harris, head girls track coach, $8,166; Kristen Dolan, middle school girls basketball coach, $,513; Bing Pursel, head game manager, fall and winter, $5,493 each season; Crystal Hoover, head game managers, spring, $5,493; Ryan Hewitt, head band director, $6,314; and Corey Burkoholder, head baseball coach, $5,862.
• The following classified staff retirements: Joan Helwig, Food Service employee; Pamela Huff, secondary library aide; and Sharon Yannone, secretary to the director of education/child accounting, effective Dec. 31.
• The following professional staff resignations: Madeline Esch, speech therapist; Mattison Ishman, middle school social studies; Amber Poitan, special education; and Danielle Sommers, speech therapist.
• Hiring: Gina Birdsong, wellness center monitor, $13 per hour; Amanda Gessner, social worker, $71,497; Emily Klick, school psychologist, $63,497; Daniel Prosseda, Spanish teacher, $67,497.
Adalynn Erdley, a fourth-grade student during the 2022-2023 school year, was named district Citizen of the Month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance during the meeting. She is the daughter of Brooke and Travis Erdley.
