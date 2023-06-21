MASD Citizen of the Month

Adalynn Erdley was named the Milton Area School District Citizen of the Month. She was recognized during Tuesday’s board meeting.

 JOE SYLVESTER/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — Milton Area School District school board members are expected to discuss during a July meeting whether to oppose the state Department of Education’s Culturally Relevant and Sustaining Education (CR-SE) training for teachers.

Board member Joshua Hunt said during Tuesday’s meeting that the board should pass a resolution against CR-SE, part of training requirements for certification of professional personnel.

