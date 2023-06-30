MILTON — The Borough of Milton will be using its 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to install curb cuts on Hepburn Street.
The borough will be receiving $123,606, which will be used as follows: $103,356 for phase two of the project and 16.38%, or $20,250, for SEDA-COG, for administration of the funds.
In other business, council approved:
• Jack Abramson’s Memorial Basketball Clinic to be held Aug. 5, with a rain date of Aug. 12, in Brown Avenue Park.
• A request for Milton Borough Fire Police to assist the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department during National Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Lewisburg.
• Cody Milheim and Ralph Croman as trainee drivers for the Milton Fire Department.
