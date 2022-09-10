NEW COLUMBIA — While discussing his passion for making balloon art, Manny Geiswite pulled out an apron, and crafted a balloon "flower" for Sara Havanas, of Milton.
Havanas, a patron at the Bonanza restaurant of New Columbia, quickly pulled out her phone and snapped a photo, and sent an image of the creation to her daughter.
It's smiles like that which came to the face of Havanas — and the joy balloons bring to children — that most satisfies Geiswite as he performs a special duty from time to time at the restaurant.
Geiswite, of Sunbury, has been Bonanza's general manager for about one year.
Prior to his joining the Bonanza team, Geiswite said the restaurant had a ballon artist on staff. However, the individual resigned from the business.
Instead of hiring someone to do balloon art, Geiswite took it on himself to lean how to do it. He watched YouTube videos on how to make simple balloon animals and other fun balloon sculptures.
On most Monday night's Geiswite can be seen going from table to table, and making balloon sculptures for mainly children.
He says it's a delight to see the smiles on kid's faces after receiving a balloon. Parents are particularly appreciative, especially if their children are a little cranky.
Geiswite says handing the kids a balloon often calms them down, and allows the parents to have a more enjoyable meal time.
He says there are also adult customers who are thrilled to get a balloon.
One lady who suffers from dementia visits weekly, and her face lights up when Geiswite presents her with a balloon flower.
"It's all a touching experience for me," Geiswite said.
With inflation continuing to rise, he's glad Bonanza can give families a place where they can receive a good meal at a reasonable rate, and walk away with a smile on their faces.
According to Geiswite, the New Columbia-area restaurant has been in operation for 33 years. He can remember going there as a kid.
He says while many things have changed since the '80s and '90s, he's determined to make the experience for patrons today a pleasurable one.
In 20 years, he said someone may return to the restaurant and remember him as "that man" who made a balloon creation for them.
"It's something I do because I love my job and I'm trying to make Bonanza great again," Geiswite said. "(We're) going the extra mile for customers so they come back."
In addition to the balloon making, and serving as general manger, Geiswite also wears the Bonanza Mascot suit as "Bo the Bull," and has also done volunteer work for the Children's Miracle Network in answering telephones and taking donations.
Prior to his coming to Bonanza, Geiswite and his brother owned Arlene's Family Diner in Catawissa.
The restaurant was named after his mother. He says the restaurant had to close in due to staffing issues and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
