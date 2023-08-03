MONTGOMERY — The sound of laughter filled the room Tuesday evening at the Eagle Grange Hall as members gathered for a time together enjoying “Edible Insects.”
That was the theme of the program presented by Nathan “Nate” Moyer, of Selinsgrove, an agriculture and industrial arts teacher/FFA adviser at Greenwood High School in Perry County.
Moyer discussed the topic of entomophagy, or insects for food, which is practiced worldwide but not embraced in the United States. His adventure in entomophagy began in high school.
Through his involvement with an animal rescue, Moyer ended up caring for a number of lizards, which ate insects.
When his mother grew weary of running to the store to buy crickets to feed the lizards, Moyer decided to learn how to raise the creatures himself.
He said crickets were a little more difficult to raise than cockroaches. As a result, he started out by raising 300 cockroaches. Within a year, he had 10,000 on hand.
Since qualifying for a national FFA speaking convention on entomophagy, Moyer has been giving presentations on why bugs are good to eat. He’s become affectionately known as “Bug Boy.”
According to Moyer, 2 billion people around the world eat bugs on a daily basis. In the Western culture, he said there’s a certain “ick factor” associated with insects, making them less appealing.
“Most people have grown up with a parent or sibling who are deathly afraid of spiders, which enhances the ‘ick factor,’ but in other countries spiders are considered a delicacy,” said Moyer.
Moyer told a somewhat squeamish crowd — which was enthralled by the light-hearted program — that there are three reasons why insects should be eaten.
“First is health and wellness. Insects are an excellent source of protein, healthy omega fats, and a healthy source of fiber as their exoskeletons are not fully processed by the human body,” said Moyer.
“Secondly, insects are sustainable. It takes less room and less feed to raise a pound of crickets than a pound of beef,” he continued. “And thirdly, you get a quicker return on your investment. It only takes weeks to raise a pound of crickets, but it takes more than a year to raise a standard beef cow.”
According to Moyer, insects are versatile in that they can be ground into flour and used in traditional baking. Or they can be combined with other foods, eaten boiled, fried, baked or raw.
He also shared that individuals unknowingly eat 1 to 2 pounds of insects per year as the the FDA has certain allowances for insects in most food products.
The evening included an opportunity for attendees to taste blueberry bug bread, made from cricket flour. Other “tasty” treats available included a trail mix consisting of almonds, chocolates and grasshoppers, along with a mixture roasted saw fly larvae, mealworms and grasshoppers with a barbecue seasoning.
“It tastes good,” Grange member Joann Murray said, after nibbling on a piece of blueberry bug bread.
“They are very good. They taste just like potato chips,” said Barbara Wood, as she stuck a roasted grasshopper in her mouth, and chewed with a smile.
Grange member Elizabeth Downey found the program — and foods — “delightful.”
“He was such a good speaker and the insects really do taste good,” she said. “I liked them.”
Moyer said the global culture is working on the logistics of mass insect production as a way to easy the world’s food shortages.
He said there is one drawback with insects — they are closely related to crustaceans and shellfish like shrimp and some people have to be careful due to food allergies. Otherwise, insects are a healthy, sustainable and versatile food source that should be enjoyed by all.
Moyer is a former state president of FFA and a graduate of Penn State University.
Outside of school, he is involved with Central Pennsylvania Youth Ministries and enjoys backpacking, water sports, and photography. He resides in Snyder County with his wife and daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.