MIFFLINBURG — Much discussion about a new track field in the Mifflinburg Area School District — and how to fund it — took up a major part of Tuesday’s.
The board poured over the estimated $6.8 million price tag and brainstormed ways in which to fund the project. The proposed project includes a new track, practice field with artificial turf, new concession stands and restrooms, along with other improvements.
Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Dady said the project could be done in two or more phases. The first phase could include the track, field, fencing and scoreboards, while the second could include concession stands, restrooms, large bleachers and a fieldhouse.
“It’s not a matter of if the district wants to do the project; it’s a matter of how to pay for it,” Dady said.
He suggested the project not start until a certain portion of funding is met. Other ideas floated during the discussion included getting involved with non-profit organizations, grants, or the possibility of putting a referendum up for a vote by residents to increase taxes for a certain period of time in order to pay for the proposed project.
Board President Wendy McClintock said the board needs to further discuss all areas of the project. Vice President Thomas Eberhart suggested the board also look at the long-term upkeep of the facility and what that would cost the district. No action was taken as more information on the specific details is needed before the board can make a final decision.
Brenda Fogleman was awarded a certificate from the Pennsylvania School Business Officials for completing requirements to handle certain business matters within the district. Business Manager Renee Jilinski presented Fogleman with the certificate.
Fogleman will also be receiving certification from the Pennsylvania Certified Payroll Professionals on Sept. 29 for meeting the requirements to become a Pennsylvania certified school payroll professional. Jilinski said Fogleman will now be able to take care of teacher’s payroll, deductions and other business matters within the district.
The board was given an update on a possibly controversial book which is slated to be included in upcoming curriculum. The book is titled “Speak: The Graphic Novel” by Laurie Halse Anderson. It deals with a high school girl going to a new school, encountering the difficulties of not fitting in and her steps to become popular. In the book, the student is sexually assaulted and struggles to bring the perpetrator to justice.
Director of Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Sandra Maddox said the book, which is in a comic book format, does contain certain curse words. It does include the words “rape” and “virginity,” which some parents may take offense to. Maddox said the class will be an elective and parents may have their students opt-out if they do not approve of their child reading the book.
“ I agree we need to be careful what we expose our kids to,” Dady said, adding he’s in favor of allowing parents to have their children excused from the class.
Eberhart said if the board decides to vote at its next meeting to allow the book to be used, he would like an advisory sent out to parents regarding the explicit nature of the book.
Additional discussion about books was on the agenda as the school district is looking for ways to weed out irrelevant books from the schools libraries. Many of the books are from outlying schools which were closed more than 10 years ago and are still in boxes.
Books that will come under scrutiny are ones that have not been checked out of the library in a very long time, are in bad condition, have numerous duplicates and books have been deemed racist. Damaged and racist books will be disposed of accordingly.
Dady recommended waiving the current policy which would open up the ability for students and parents to receive the books. What books aren’t taken would then be donated to local libraries. The board will decide on whether to waive the current book policy at its next meeting.
School breakfast and lunches were addressed by the board. Under the Pennsylvania Community Eligibility Provision, schools may qualify for funding to help meet students dietary needs if 40% or more of their students meet the eligibility requirements.
Jilinski said only the elementary and middle schools meet the requirements.
She said intermediate and high school students will need to pay for their breakfast and lunches, whereas elementary and middle school students who are eligible will not need to pay or may pay a reduced price.
Jilinski said on Friday Gov. Tom Wolf signed an order to have all commonwealth schools serve a free breakfast to students beginning Oct. 1. The program funded by the state will run through June 30.
The board also took the following actions:
• Accepted the resignation of Taylor Walter as the administrative assistant to the IT department, effective Sept. 16,.
• Approved the creation of an IT Tech Support Specialist position.
• Approved hiring: Mary Bannon, long-term substitute ELA teacher, $54,180; Todd Amtower, custodian, $28,880; Jordan Teed, multiple disabilities teacher, $55,050; Dana Wirnsberger, autistic support teacher, $54,180.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.