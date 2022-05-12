MILTON — At a town hall to discuss the proposed elimination of parking along Broadway Street held Wednesday night, impassioned residents spoke to the problems the removal of street parking would pose.
“This move would eliminate a basic right of easy access to our homes,” said Genevieve Gardner, a Broadway Street resident.
Gardner said elimination of parking would present significant hardship to disabled and elderly residents along Broadway Street, including her own mother, who would be forced to use their homes’ rear stairs or climb the hill to their front doors.
“This is going to cause (residents) to lose their independence and essentially age out of their homes.”
She said residents already endure excessive noise and speeding along the street, a sentiment echoed by nearly all who spoke.
“There is zero empathy or sympathy for those that live there,” she continued, asking what other community members would do if they were told to make significant alterations to their homes to accommodate more off-street parking.
“And what of guests and family visitors, and elderly and disabled visitors? This will significantly reduce the joy of us living in our homes and is simply not fair.”
Her husband, Eric Gardner, said the removal of parking would be, “effectively making my house a second-floor walk-up and every other home on the street.”
Chantelle Klinger, a realtor and Broadway Street resident, said she’s fortunate enough to have a garage behind her home, but those who don’t would be forced to park on already crowded side streets.
“This is really going to hurt the general public,” she said, raising concerns about the effect the proposed change would have on property values. “Who is going to want to list their house advertising there is no parking? It is going to be non-advantageous for the property owner and it will decrease value in these properties.”
Approximately 20 people were in attendance in person, with more speaking or observing over Zoom. Rob Jones was the only member of the public to speak in favor of removing the parking.
“It’s not a safe situation, there have been sideswiped cars, there have been mirrors knocked off. Anybody that owns a travel trailer or RV of any kind and needs to get in and out of town on Broadway, it can be a really shaky situation,” Jones said.
Heather Brouse, a Broadway resident, said that while cars have been sideswiped or struck, it’s a problem with speeding rather than the parking. If there was not parking to act as a buffer, she suggested, vehicles could strike houses. Other community members agreed that speeding could worsen if parking were removed.
Dale Pfeil, councilperson and a member of the Broadway parking committee, enumerated the reasons the measure is under consideration. In addition to traffic and safety concerns, he said the parking situation poses a risk during snowplowing and that state law prohibits parking on the sidewalk.
He added that residents have to incur increased insurance costs due to the safety risks posed and that other members of the community as well as semi-trucks are entitled to make use of the street in its capacity as a state road.
“I want to let all of you now that when this does eventually come to council… there’s going to have to be a decision made,” said Jamie Walker, council president and member of the parking committee. “I believe in being proactive, not reactive, when it comes to traffic, traffic patterns, the safety of our children, our adults, our elderly.
“It’s a very difficult decision this council has to make,” he continued. “That’s why I put the committee together, that’s why I asked all of you to come in here and have a chance to talk, and I thank each and every one of you for your time.”
At the borough council meeting later that evening, Jess Novinger, borough manager, said she and Sam Shaffer, director of public works, are meeting with Dutchman Construction on May 16 to finalize details on the construction of the new garage at Harmony Cemetery.
The garage had been damaged last June during a thunderstorm. Novinger said construction on the new building, costing $83,254, will begin soon after the meeting.
Novinger also said she is looking into PennDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program after being advised by a grant coordinator that the planned borough-wide bike/pedestrian audit would not be completed in time to apply for WalkWorks grant as originally intended.
The bike/pedestrian audit, pending a grant through the Department of Natural Resources, will see a consultant hired to assess ways to improve walk-ability and pedestrian connectivity throughout the borough.
A public hearing was held for a proposed transfer of a restaurant liquor license from Turbot Township, to be used at 12-14 Front St. Donald Kuntz, on behalf of Julia Atiyeh, said the property will be converted into a family-style restaurant should the license be approved.
Council voted to table the issue until its May 25 meeting and asked Kuntz to prepare a more in-depth business plan for the property.
Police Chief Kurt Zettlemoyer said that annual firearms training for the police department had commenced two weeks ago and that increased parking and speed enforcement will continue.
He also asked any residents requiring the help of emergency services for events like parades or motorcycle rides be sure to seek approval well ahead of time so that proper permitting and planning could be ensured.
Deputy fire chief Joe Lupo reported there have been 15 calls for the month so far.
Council approved solicitor J. Michael Wiley to prepare an ordinance vacating an alley in the Fourth ward, following requests from nearby residents on High Street.
Council also approved the moving of parking signs on Lincoln Street to offer more spaces, in lieu of approving an application for a dedicated handicap spot at 822 Lincoln St. A small subdivision plan for land behind Cole’s Hardware, submitted by Richard Krebs, was also approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.