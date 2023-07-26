LEWISBURG — Local firefighters and two members of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) were commended Tuesday night for their heroic work saving lives during a February fire.
The heroes were honored during a ceremony at the Chief Robert Stackhouse Training Center of the William Cameron Engine Company.
Fire Chief James Blount handed awards to Cpl. Travis Burrows and Officer Caleb Gehman of the BVRPD, and Lt. Brock Smith, Mike Powell and firefighters Dylan Mattison and Dale Schrader of the William Cameron Engine Company.
Four other firefighters were honored, but were unable to attend the ceremony. They are Lt. T.J. Mocniak, Michael Poust, Ryan Funk and Justin Blount.
Chief Blount said that members of the William Cameron Engine Company and officers with the BVRPD rescued two people from a third-floor apartment fire, which broke out at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 19, at the Twin Oak Apartments, 735 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
Blount said units arrived on the scene within minutes of the call and found officers from the BVRPD already trying to access a third-floor apartment where two people were trapped inside.
“The entrapment of two occupants was confirmed and a second alarm was requested,” Blount said.
Blount said Burrows and Smith used a ladder to rescue the two people from the apartment, one at a time.
“Everything just happens so fast that you really don’t have time to think,” Blount said. “It only took minutes to get them out.”
Burrows said one person suffered some significant burns on their arm.
“The rescued occupants were transported to a local hospital for the treatment of burns and smoke inhalation,” Blount stated.
While Burrows and Smith worked to free those trapped in the fire, the other firefighters and Gehman were able to evacuate five other residents from adjacent apartments, which suffered smoke and water damage.
Blount said the fire was extinguished within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving on scene. It was contained to one apartment. A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal investigated and determined the blaze to be accidental.
In addition to the William Cameron Engine Company, firefighters from Mifflinburg and Union Township, along with ambulances from New Berlin and Evangelical Community Hospital responded to the scene.
“All personnel worked together flawlessly,” Blount said. “They will tell you that they don’t do this job for the recognition, but we want them to know that we appreciate their hard work and dedication to this community.”
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.