MIFFLINBURG — The Union County World War II Honor Roll in the Mifflinburg Community Park will turn 20 in 2023, and with its birthday comes a bit of a sprucing up, thanks to some very generous donations.
The monument is a tribute to the 2,260 Union County residents who have served in foreign conflicts.
Over the past 19 years, the lighting for the monument became dim and some of the lights just didn’t work at all.
Doug Walter, of Lewisburg, has been in charge of overseeing the lighting replacement project at the monument. He says work has been completed on the lighting at the monument, thanks to generous donations from his place of employment and those from the community.
Walter says the cost of the lighting renovations was estimated to be around $700. His employer — Weis Markets — was gracious enough to want to provide the entire funding for the project. Along with donations coming in from the public, Walter says the amount nearly tripled the amount needed for the lighting project.
A total of $2,100 has been received.
Walter says the funds left over from the project will go towards further upkeep of the monument. He says with some of the recent funds, new military-branch service flags have been placed. New artificial flowers have also been placed in urns at the monument.
“We got donations of all denominations and are appreciative of everything we got,” Walter said. He also said thank-you notes have been sent out to all those who donated.
Walter also says the Union County World War II Honor Roll committee will be taking donations again this year for the veterans home in Hollidaysburg.
He says monetary donations will be accepted, as well as gift cards from Weis, Giant and Walmart. Also being sought are donations of newly purchased sweat pants, and sweat shirts, sizes small to 3x.
In 2021, the committee raised $1,600 in cash and related goods.
Walter credits Drew Machamer with coming up with the idea to revive the Union County Honor Roll. An original version was placed in a grassy space between what was once the Federal Building in Lewisburg and what is now the First National Bank.
He said Machamer approached his father-in-law, the late Al Hess, with the vision of a monument to America’s fighting forces.
According to Walter, Machamer and Hess put their homes up as collateral for a loan to finance the construction of the monument 19 years ago.
In the time since it was first unveiled, the monument’s salute to military service has expanded to note the Vietnam era, attack on the USS Cole, Sept. 11, 2001, the International War on Terror and other modern campaigns.
