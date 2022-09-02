Union County World War II Honor Roll

Doug Walter, with the Union County World War II Honor Roll, and lights that have been refurbished at the monument.

 Matt Farrand/The Standard-Journal

MIFFLINBURG — The Union County World War II Honor Roll in the Mifflinburg Community Park will turn 20 in 2023, and with its birthday comes a bit of a sprucing up, thanks to some very generous donations.

The monument is a tribute to the 2,260 Union County residents who have served in foreign conflicts.

