LEWISBURG — The contents of the Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg — along with its contents —will soon be on the auction block.
Representatives from Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Lewisburg have confirmed the pending auction, and released a statement on the status of the museum.
The parish statement noted the historical museum in Union County experienced decreased attendance for more than a decade, and was also negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those factors caused the museum to cease operations permanently in October 2020.
Church officials says the Parish is “honored and humbled” to be the recipient of the assets of the Fetherston Trust, including the Packwood House Museum. According to the terms of the Fetherston Trust and the last will and testament of Edith Fetherston, all assets were to be transferred to parish.
Church officials say Edith and her husband John were “remarkable citizens,” and desired to leave a foundation that would “educate and delight the people of Lewisburg.” Church officials are thankful to be the ultimate beneficiary of the Fetherston estate, and noted sadness that the Packwood House Museum was not a sustainable enterprise.
“Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, its people and clergy are grateful to the trustees and executors of the Fetherston estate for their faithfulness to the wishes of Edith Fetherston,” the Rev. Matthew Larlick, parish pastor, stated in the release. “The gift of the Fetherston estate will become part of our patrimony, to ensure that Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Lewisburg, will continue as a beacon of Christian faith and practice in Union County for generations to come.”
Parish Business Manager Patricia Keller said the signs for the museum have been taken down. The parish is planning on liquidating every asset, including auctioning off the contents and putting the building up with a realtor.
She said Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish is a separate entity from the Diocese of Harrisburg, and none of the Packwood House Museum assets will be transferred to the diocese nor can they be used for the diocese’s Chapter 11 reorganization.
“We don’t have dates yet but we plan on advertising and letting the local people know when the auction(s) are happening,” Keller said. “When we list the property it will be advertised as well.
“Since we only acquired the property on Sept. 8, it will take some time for us to get all the necessary services in place.”
Rick Sauers, former curator at the museum, said the main building is a log structure built in the 1790s and currently remains on site. An interior wall of the log building remains uncovered inside the former museum.
The original log home changed hands over several years until it became known as the American House Hotel. Sauers said in 1860 a third floor was added to the hotel, which remained in operation till the 1880s.
Saurers said there originally was a carriage house to the rear of the building. When that was taken down, a new brick addition was added to the rear of the log structure.
After the hotel closed, Sauers said Edith Fetherston’s parents bought the building, which at the time had been a three-home apartment where Edith was born.
Following the death of her parents in 1936, Edith and her husband John purchased the 27-room building as a retirement home.
During the 1930s through the 1960s, Sauers said Edith began collecting unique items from her travels, and from Central Pennsylvania. She created a small museum of her own, opening up the house to friends and residents to view.
An artist, Edith was also a founding member of the Central Pennsylvania Art Association, and collected pieces of art for display.
Upon John and Edith’s deaths in 1962 and 1972, respectively, the Fetherston Trust was formed, giving way to the home to be turned into a museum and opening to the public in 1976. Sauers said the museum was filled with the Fetherston’s treasures of glass, ceramics, textiles, furniture, paintings and Pennsylvania German and Oriental arts.
Sauers said he received notice of the Packwood House transfer through a letter in the mail.
“(I’m) not surprised by what has transpired.” he said,” I’m very sad and nervous,” about what is going to happen with the place and its contents.
Sauers said most of the artifacts are unique to Lewisburg and Union County. Most are dated between the late 1700s to the mid 20th century.
He said there are pottery, tools and implements, and paintings, such as that of the late Col. John Kelly and his family.
There is also the Shoemaker quilt collection, which includes quilts from the early 1800s to the 1950s. Sauers said most of the quilts were handmade by Central Pennsylvania artisans. Many of the other artifacts are from pre-Civil War era.
According to Sauers, the log building is one of the oldest still standing in Union County. He estimates the building and contents are worth several million dollars.
Sauers said he would like to see the Union County Historical Society purchase the artifacts.
“Does anybody have the money to buy the building and items and keep the museum in the county?” Sauers asked
With the closing of the Packwood House and also the closing of the Slifer House in Lewisburg, he noted there are no museums of the kind in Lewisburg at all.
“The parish should sit down with local history figures to find out what to do to keep the Packwood House and its contents local,” Sauers said.
Currently, he is the curator of the Western Museum of Mining and Industry in Colorado Springs, Colo. He still has an interest in Lewisburg and is planning on writing a book in the future on the historic cultural and business aspects of the borough.
