LEWISBURG — Work on the Hufnagle Park Event Venue is on schedule and should be completed in December, according to Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert.
“The recent rains have delayed it a little bit,” Lowthert said. “We don’t consider it to be behind at this point. We suspect Market Street, including the sidewalks and part of the loading and unloading zone, will be completed next week.”
The project received more than $2.6 million in October. Those funds were part of nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act funding distributed across Pennsylvania to support community improvements designed to help enhance the quality of life for residents.
Lowthert said then the borough would use the funds to replace the gazebo in Hufnagle Park with a venue that will incorporate more seating. Funds also are being used to widen the floodplain in the park.
The venue will consist of an elevated stage with roof covering, lighting, sound and electrical hookups to allow for musical, theater and other events. The new seating area will more than double the previous available seating. The project also includes a new walkway from the event venue to the washing/sanitizing restroom on Market Street, as well as ADA-compliant sidewalks.
Lowthert said on Tuesday the steel began to arrive earlier in the day for the stage area and the roofing.
“Installation of that is underway currently,” he said. “Work on the electric line and water lines in the park area continue. We do anticipate that the Hufnagle Park restrooms will be closed next week (Aug. 21-27). They have to connect the power system into the power box. We hope to bring a porta potty on site for park users next week.”
He said council seeking $110,732 in additional funds from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) because of some additional costs associated with the project. The borough received a $5,585 change order related to additional sidewalk demolition costs along Market Street.
“There have been some additional costs associated with the project related to sidewalk work on Market, lighting work within the park and additional safety features such as cameras,” he said. “The borough will be asking DCED for additional grant funding. We hope the state provides it. If not, we will have to access general fund monies.”
