MIFFLINBURG — A 34.3-mile trek to remember those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks will once again be held in the Central Susquehanna River Valley Valley.
Beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, members of the Mifflinburg Hose Company and others will again endure the grueling 34-plus mile hike from Hughesville to Mifflinburg. The seventh annual Mifflinburg Hose Company 9/11 Memorial Walk will take off from the Hughesville V.F.W. and head south along Route 405.
The group will pass through the communities of Muncy and Montgomery in Lycoming County. They will then head south on Route 405 towards Watsontown and Milton, before crossing the Lewisburg river bridge for a stint on Route 45 through Lewisburg borough. The hike will then continue on to the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail to Mifflinburg. There, they will head down Chestnut Street and parade through Mifflinburg to the fire company's base headquarters.
Fire department spokesman Zack Houpt says the group is expected to pass through Montgomery from Hughesville around 6 a.m., Dewart around 7:30, Watsontown around 8, and Milton around 10, during the Milton Harvest Festival.
The hikers are expected to enter Lewisburg around 11:30 a.m., before finishing in Mifflinburg around 2 p.m.
Houpt said that anyone can join the walk. The cost to participate is $30, and registration can be completed on the Mifflinburg Hose Company's Facebook page.
All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Stephen Siller, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which supports families of fallen first responders and wounded veterans.
Houpt said the 34.3-mile length of the walk represents the 343 firefighters who died at the World Trade Center. He said at every community the walkers stop and a list of names of the 343 who perished will be read off in tribute.
Houpt said he appreciates the outreach from the communities along the route, as many residents hand out water and snacks to those who participate.
He also said the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club of Milton opens its doors for the hikers for a much needed break before continuing their trek. Mifflinburg American Legion, in the past, has provided walkers with a meal at the end of the event.
Upon entering the "home stretch" along Chestnut Street in Mifflinburg, Houpt said the walkers will be joined by apparatus and first responders from communities the trekkers passed through along their way.
When asked about his personal experience as a participant, Houpt said "You're going to be blistered up on your feet."
He's known people who regularly work out and take the hike and report it as "taking a lot out of them."
It takes Houpt about two full days to recover from the event.
"It's only a small token to give back to the men and women for what they did that day," he said. "To honor them and to let others know we have not forgot about this and what happened."
