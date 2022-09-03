MIFFLINBURG — A 34.3-mile trek to remember those who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks will once again be held in the Central Susquehanna River Valley Valley.

Beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, members of the Mifflinburg Hose Company and others will again endure the grueling 34-plus mile hike from Hughesville to Mifflinburg. The seventh annual Mifflinburg Hose Company 9/11 Memorial Walk will take off from the Hughesville V.F.W. and head south along Route 405.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.