TURBOTVILLE — Seven Warrior Run School District administrators will see bumps in their pay under the terms of the 2023-2024 salary increases approved during Monday’s school board meeting.

The pay hikes, based on evaluations and with their 2022-2023 salary noted last, are as follows: Greg Alico, director of technology, $101,311, from $97,311; Theresa Bartholomew, director of curriculum and instruction, $98,000, from $90,845; Michael Freeborn, elementary principal, $89,000, from $75,000; Andrea Landis, high school co-principal, $94,000, from $88,500; Casey Magargle, high school co-principal, $94,000, from $88,500; Amanda Velte, director of student support services $98,000, from $85,000 in former position as middle school principal; and Gary Williams, $76,928, from $72,928.

