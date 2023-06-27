TURBOTVILLE — Seven Warrior Run School District administrators will see bumps in their pay under the terms of the 2023-2024 salary increases approved during Monday’s school board meeting.
The pay hikes, based on evaluations and with their 2022-2023 salary noted last, are as follows: Greg Alico, director of technology, $101,311, from $97,311; Theresa Bartholomew, director of curriculum and instruction, $98,000, from $90,845; Michael Freeborn, elementary principal, $89,000, from $75,000; Andrea Landis, high school co-principal, $94,000, from $88,500; Casey Magargle, high school co-principal, $94,000, from $88,500; Amanda Velte, director of student support services $98,000, from $85,000 in former position as middle school principal; and Gary Williams, $76,928, from $72,928.
The motion also set the salary for Wendy Arnold, new elementary assistant principal, at $81,500.
Jonathan Hall’s salary as director of food services went from $53,350 to $46,987. But that salary for his administrative duties will make up about 82% of his pay. The board earlier this month approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Warrior Run Education Association to hire Hall as a part-time quantity foods teacher. His teaching pay will cover the other approximately 18% of his salary, according to district Business Manager Tyler Potts.
Increases were also approved for licensed and administrative support personnel, as well as hourly and classified staff employees.
In total, $21,500 has been allocated to cover licensed and administrative support personnel increases, and $82,343 for hourly and classified staff increases.
The board voted to contract Marotta/Main Architects, of Lancaster, to complete architectural and engineering services for the second phase of renovations and additions to the Warrior Run Junior/Senior High School.
Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston said instead of cafeterias for the middle school and high school, there will be a more modern kitchen to serve seventh through 12th grades.
The approval came without a cost figure. Potts said the firm will be paid 6-6 1/2% of the cost of whatever design is chosen.
Mike Bell, of Breslin Architects of Allentown, updated the board, via Zoom, on the elementary school project. He said eciConstruction, of Dillsburg, is finishing up a punch list of items, such as countertop repairs, door hardware and metalwork. Despite concerns voiced on social media, the concrete and entire structure is sound. He said the district called in a third-party inspector who looked at the soil and the pouring of concrete to make sure the construction met specifications.
School for saleThe board decided to advertise for bids to sell the now-closed Turbotville Elementary School property.
The school closed at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. This fall, the district will open its new elementary school, at the middle school-high school complex.
The district vacated Watsontown elementary at the end of the 2015-2016 school year as it realigned its grades. The district now rents out part of that former school to Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
In other business, the board decided to donate the Eighth Street School bell, currently in the yard at Watsontown elementary, to the Watsontown Historical Association.
The association plans to display the bell in its new museum on Main Street.
In other business, the board approved:
• Hiring Elizabeth Kelson, sixth-grade learning support, $52,495; Remington Corderman, assistant junior high football coach, $2,700; Missi Magargle, assistant girls soccer coach, $2,610; Mark Evans, junior high softball coach, $2,160; and Bill Woland, junior high assistant softball coach, $1,710. Magargle also was hired as a summer helper, at a rate of $12.50 per hour.
• The district’s insurance renewal, of $248,858.
• The purchase of flower boxes for around the elementary playground from Lycoming Vault and Precast, at a cost of $6,950. Funded by a PCCD School Safety and Security Grant.
The board recognized the girls softball team, which was District 4 runnerup and a state qualifier. Also recognized were state track and field qualifiers: Alex Brown, long jump; Aurora Cieslukowski, pole vault, fourth place; Claire Dufrene, 1600 and 4x8 relay; Raygan Lust, 400 and 4x800 relay; and Sienna Dunkleberger and Sage Dunkleberger, both 4x800 relay.
The board met in an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.