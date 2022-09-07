NEW COLUMBIA — Planning a wedding reception, graduation party or other event? There’s a new venue in the area to host such gatherings.
Members of the Lewisburg Odd Fellows Lodge 96 are planning the grand opening of the Odd Fellows Barn, to serve as a place for those who would like to rent a space to hold a celebration.
The barn, located at 10491 River Road in New Columbia, is located on three acres, with a beautiful Victorian home. Both built in 1870, the historic barn has undergone recent renovations and will be available for the public’s use following the Sept. 10 grand opening and open house.
Scott Robinson, Noble Grand for the Lodge, says it’s a unique barn in that it has an interior silo which is quite unusual. It’s the only barn in Pennsylvania, to his knowledge, to have that feature.
Robinson said the entire barn was in poor shape and needed rebuilt and restored from the ground up. But he says the Victorian house on the property was in immaculate shape when the Odd Fellows bought the property in 2018. The house could be used for wedding parties to get dressed inside, while preparing for an event in the barn.
Over the past four years, Robinson said efforts have been taken to return the barn to as much of the original, historically accurate, architecture as possible. He said the main structural members were rotted out due to water damage and no upkeep, and were basically abandoned.
He said they wanted to, “use as much of the original beams and materials as possible,” preserving the structure using the original timbers without the use of engineered lumber.
The organization employed Amish builders, Andy Hostettler of Winfield, his sons, along with anywhere from 10 to 15 others working on the project.
He said challenges arose during the COVID-19 pandemic as work was interrupted and the progress faced supply shortages.
“There’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears,” Robinson said, of the project. “A lot of our members have given so much time and effort. It’s actually a labor of love.”
Robinson said the Lodge will be holding a grand opening celebration of the barn beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 10. Visitors and those looking for a venue to hold an event will actually get to see the barn set up for a celebration.
Several wedding event vendors will be available at the grand opening, along with food, door prizes, music, cash prizes, and discounts to the first five who book an event at the barn.
The proceeds from the rental of the facility will go back to people in need in the surrounding community and to charities the Odd Fellows work with.
The Lewisburg Independent Order of the Odd Fellows Lodge 96 was founded in 1844 and is one of the oldest fraternal organizations in Pennsylvania. Robinson said membership to the Lodge is open to any man or woman 18 years of age or older.
The Order of Odd Fellows came to the United States from England in 1819. Robinson said they were called “Odd Fellows,” because it was odd back then for an order to do charitable work and help those in their respective communities that were less fortunate.”
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
