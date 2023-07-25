TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run school board members Monday night approved pay raises for Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston and Business Manager Tyler Potts, and accepted an offer to sell a lot adjacent to the former Turbotville Elementary School. Three offers for the purchase of the school and lot together were rejected.
Edmiston received a 1.9% pay bump, increasing his annual pay from $130,000 to $132,500, Potts said after the meeting. The board also amended Potts’ contract to increase his pay by 6.4%, from $77,500 to $82,500 per year, according to Potts.
The board approved an offer from Robert Chaapel to purchase the 1-acre lot adjacent to the school for $60,552.
The district had sought bids for three options: For the purchase of the school, purchase of the adjacent lot, or the purchase of both.
The board rejected offers on option three because members felt they were too low. The highest bid on the third option — for $265,000 — came from Gary Trate. Other offers came from Bryan King, who bid $230,000, and Kara Jones, who offered $200,000, Potts revealed.
“The elementary school is still for sale,” board President Doug Whitmoyer said.
He said district officials will talk to realtors and auctioneers to try to get a better price for the school.
The board also approved an agreement with Skyshooter Displays, of Wapwallopen, for a fireworks display at the Sept. 15 football game. Whitmoyer and board member Jennifer Meule voted no. Members J.J. Lyons and Danelle Reinsburrow were absent from the meeting.
Edmiston said businesses have offered to pay for the fireworks, which will cost $3,500. He said Sept. 15 is Hall of Fame Night, and there will be a whiteout in memory of Hunter Beck Reynolds.
Reynolds, a fifth-grade student at the Warrior Run Middle School, died as the result of injuries sustained in a March 2022 automobile crash.
The board also voted to donate a smart board from the former Turbotville elementary to the Warrior Run Area Fire Department. Fire company President Brian Harrison told the board the fire company plans to use the board for training purposes.
In other business, the board approved:
• The following resignations: Kirby Coffman, ELA teacher; Randi Wilson, life skills teacher; Maria Nagle, summer helper; and Jennifer Drouin, third-grade teacher.
• The hiring of Heidi Lundy, third-grade teacher, $69,305; Kayla Lutteroty, fifth-grade teacher, $52,495; Celestial Klinger and Rachel Hefferan, special education paraeducators, $14 per hour each; Lola Waltman, special education paraeducator, $13 per hour; Katrina DuRussell, special education paraeducator, $14 per hour.
• The following student board representatives for the 2023-2024 school year: Senior Judah Kennel, junior Sarah Gehrum and eighth-grade student Emmett Ranck.
• The purchase of new cafeteria furniture for the junior/senior high school, from Tanner Furniture, $28,465.
• Retaining McCormick Law Firm to serve as district solicitors, for the 2023-2024 school year.
An executive session was held at the conclusion of the meeting.
