Edmiston

Dr. Thor Edmiston

TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run school board members Monday night approved pay raises for Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston and Business Manager Tyler Potts, and accepted an offer to sell a lot adjacent to the former Turbotville Elementary School. Three offers for the purchase of the school and lot together were rejected.

Edmiston received a 1.9% pay bump, increasing his annual pay from $130,000 to $132,500, Potts said after the meeting. The board also amended Potts’ contract to increase his pay by 6.4%, from $77,500 to $82,500 per year, according to Potts.

