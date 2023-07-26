WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour-Delong Community Fair provides fun, entertainment and even a few history lessons.
“I’m emphasizing my hike to Fort Niagara tonight,” said Randy Watts, who occupied the log cabin on the Montour-Delong Community Fairgrounds on Monday night. “Anybody that wants to talk about Indian trails or who has an interest in Indian trails, that’s what I’ll be doing tonight.”
Watts recounted the details of a hike that he completed over the course of two weeks in the summer of 2018, precisely 239 years after the British and Indians completed the same route following the Battle of Fort Freeland near Turbotville, taking prisoners along the way to Fort Niagara in July and August of 1779.
“What I did is, I’ve walked that route and I’ve tried to study it,” said Watts. “I found it very fascinating how well the Indians were engineering their paths.”
In 2018, Watts recreated an overland journey that brought him up from the Great Shamokin Indian Path to Montoursville, all the way up to Fort Niagara, mimicking the journey of local, historical figures.
“They were ready for me at Fort Niagara. They arrested me because I wouldn’t pledge allegiance to King George,” said Watts.
Watts will also return to the log cabin at the fair on Saturday night to reprise his role as the ragman.
“The Scotch-Irish were very conscientious about not wasting things,” said Watts, noting that the ragman was a figure who, in most communities, recycled and repurposed used material. “I developed that particular character about 20 years ago.”
The ragman typically presented himself as a “kind of bum,” at least in appearance, as the rags that the ragman collected and reused could sometimes contain great value.
“(The ragman) would monopolize the industry of rags to paper. In the Bible, we use the term rags to riches,” said Watts. “With my role in explaining that, I developed stories that take into consideration how the ragman wasn’t appreciated. Usually, the story will provide a moral of some sort.”
“Turbotville and Washingtonville, we had ragmen,” said Watts, adding that one of the modern ragmen of the area was a man known as Poor Billy, who often traveled around in a beat-up truck advertising junk.
According to Watts, he has crafted around 14 stories of the ragman that help teach people valuable lessons and offer humorous anecdotes meant to enliven local history.
On Monday night, Watts wore Revolutionary War-era garb, but said he would be dressed up more in the fashion of a ragman for Saturday night’s appearance.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
