WASHINGTONVILLE — The Montour-Delong Community Fair provides fun, entertainment and even a few history lessons.

“I’m emphasizing my hike to Fort Niagara tonight,” said Randy Watts, who occupied the log cabin on the Montour-Delong Community Fairgrounds on Monday night. “Anybody that wants to talk about Indian trails or who has an interest in Indian trails, that’s what I’ll be doing tonight.”

