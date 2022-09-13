LEWISBURG — More than 30 conservatives from across the Susquehanna River Valley filled a conference room in Lewisburg Monday evening to hear Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) speak on past and current issues.
The meeting of the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives started with Keller receiving a plaque for his service. The plaque was presented by Susquehanna Valley Conservatives Board Member Dan McDavitt.
McDavitt went on to read the plaque which stated, “Presented with the deepest appreciation in recognition of Fredrick B. Keller for his dedication to... and passion with which you served the Susquehanna Valley for your work in the Pennsylvania 12th Congressional District as well as your work in the Pennsylvania House 85th District, we thank you so much.”
Keller didn’t expect the recognition, and thanked his wife and family, along with the many who worked alongside him throughout the district. Keller’s political journey started in 2010 when he ran for Pennsylvania State Representative.
He said the people in the district are hard working, which inspired him to continue serving at a higher level in filling the seat left vacant by former Congressman Tom Marino.
High gas prices, inflation, the opioid epidemic, immigration policies at the southern boarder, and human trafficking were lightly covered while a more in-depth discussion was held on the Inflation Reduction Act, which Keller calls the “Income Reduction Act.”
Keller believes the Inflation Reduction Act will likely be funded by tax payers with earnings as low as $30,000 a year. The Inflation Reduction Act will allow the IRS to hire 87,000 more agents to support the IRS.
“The politicians that supported the bill must have had a lot of contempt for their constituents, honest, hard working people that only want a government that works,” Keller said.
He also touched on the recent $300 billion Student Loan Forgiveness program. He said the bill will likely be challenged in court because of its expense and will not be payed by those who signed up for the debt, but by folks who didn’t.
Keller supports education initiatives that would cut down the time it takes to get a college degree or certified training in a trade. Keller says that way students wouldn’t rack up so much debt and it would get them into the workforce sooner. He says the problem with college debt is that it now takes almost six years to get a degree, which increases the debt load on students. He said the average cost for a student to go to college is $30,000 per year.
He believes Congress needs to take a serious look at how it can streamline deficiencies in the field of education so it benefits college students. He also suggests opening up the Federal Work Study programs, which allow students to train on a job while earning a degree.
Keller touched on renewable, clean energy. While he isn’t against renewable energy, what he is against is the government telling residents what kind of car to buy, how to heat their home, and how to run their businesses.
He cited a recent bill in California which would require California residents to purchase an electric car by 2025. To help with energy needs, Keller says there needs to be more open permitting to drill for natural gas and oil. He added that the U.S. should not be asking Saudi Arabia or Venezuela for oil.
Keller said the permitting process for oil or gas drilling operations sometimes takes years to complete. He feels the process could be streamlined to make it quicker for companies to start exploring for energy resources. He believes Americans need to “stop demonizing American Energy,” so that more investors would be willing to finance energy exploration.
When Congress returns to session in November, Keller said work will begin on the 2023 budget.
Keller took questions from the crowd including, “what he feels will happen this election.” He believes, by all indications, people are frustrated with their senators and congressmen and he expects a large voter turnout in November.
Keller is not seeking re-election and, at this point, doesn’t know what he is going to do next. He says he has nothing planned other than to support other Republicans running for office this election.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
