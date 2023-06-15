MILTON — Council members once again debated whether the Milton Historical Society should have to place a canopy over an historic railcar which rests on borough property.
“It may feel like this is a rerun. This happened last time here,” said council member John Pfeil.
Pfeil was referring to a May 10 meeting in which Mayor Tom Aber cast a tie-breaking vote to maintain a requirement that a historic railcar situated next to the police station have a canopy placed over it.
He expressed frustrations that negotiations between the borough and the historical society had not been productive, and reiterated that one of the central issues surrounding the canopy was related to the historical society’s unwillingness to compromise on the design.
“After multiple conversations, they don’t really have an interest in negotiating. I’ve tried to get them to negotiate,” said Pfeil.
Council member Linda Meckley noted that she had spoken with the historical society about finding alternative funding sources for the canopy.
“I suggested that they reach out to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and also to the county commissioners because of the hotel tax money that is available for tourist attractions,” Meckley said. “And they were not aware of those sources.
“I suggested they contact Lynda Culver’s office to see what monies would be available for them because I still feel there should be something over that car.”
Meckley also said she had proposed an idea to Milton Historical Society members to host a community fundraiser to help raise the money necessary to build a protective canopy.
“At no point did we say they had to have exactly whatever rendering (of the canopy) that it was that they originally presented to council,” said borough Manager Jess Novinger. “No one said that they were stuck with what they originally priced.”
Pfeil added that the historical society had been encouraged to look at “lower-cost options.”
Milton Police Department Officer Brad Gaugler shared that a subsidiary of Motorola would be conducting an assessment, without a cost to the borough, to design a mapping system of specific areas of Brown Avenue Park that could be covered by cameras.
Aber said he issued a proclamation declaring the first Friday, June 2, to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the Borough of Milton.
In other business, council approved:
• Borough road crossings during the Milton Rotary Club’s annual Harvest Fest Bike Race on Sept. 9, as well as consideration for the Milton Fire Police to assist with traffic control and usage of the borough’s conference room for registration.
• Usage of the Brown Avenue tennis/pickleball courts for a Pickleball for Paws tournament hosted by Haven to Home and Arthur’s Pet Pantry on Aug. 5, with a rain date of Aug. 6.
• Usage of the Milton Little League fields for a 10U USA of PA softball tournament, hosted by Aber on July 8-9.
-• Blocking First Street, next to the Milton American Legion for a fundraiser, from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. July 8.
• The revised CDBG program budget, which includes $8,988.93 for Milton Spot Slum/Blight and $91,651.07 for Milton curb cuts.
