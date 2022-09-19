LEWISBURG — The Live from Lewisburg: Into the Light, summer concert series at area churches wraps up Thursday, Sept. 22, with a musician returning to his roots. Rolf Sturm and Rob Henke will perform at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Lewisburg.

Presented by the Lewisburg CommUnity Zone, the summer concerts are sponsored by the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. The Live from Lewisburg events are in their second year and capture the vision the CommUnity Zone had of enabling the community to celebrate music and the arts together in a safe way.

