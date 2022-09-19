LEWISBURG — The Live from Lewisburg: Into the Light, summer concert series at area churches wraps up Thursday, Sept. 22, with a musician returning to his roots. Rolf Sturm and Rob Henke will perform at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Lewisburg.
Presented by the Lewisburg CommUnity Zone, the summer concerts are sponsored by the Charles B. Degenstein Foundation. The Live from Lewisburg events are in their second year and capture the vision the CommUnity Zone had of enabling the community to celebrate music and the arts together in a safe way.
Cynthia Peltier, organizer of the events, said the organization adapted to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, inviting friends and neighbors to listen to local musicians in outdoor spaces.
As the community is rounding a corner in its fight against the pandemic, those involved with the CommUnity Zone felt 2022 was the time to step “Into the Light,” in holding community events once again.
Peltier said Lewisburg has its share of beautiful churches that, in most cases, parishioners of a single church are the only ones who get to see the inside of the buildings. She felt it a duty to change all that in having these musical concerts in area churches for the public to attend.
“This has been the first time doing this and it’s been a big success,” Peltier said, “I love listening to music, but I don’t care to go to bars or areas where people are talking and not really paying attention to the artists... Performers also appreciate more of a captive audience to preform to.”
Peltier is grateful for all the community support the CommUnity Zone has received in organizing these concerts. The Campus Theatre and the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership are once again helping to make these concerts happen. Host churches of other concerts in the series have included St. John’s United Church of Christ, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, and First Baptist Church of Lewisburg.
Sturm, a guitarist, has local roots. Growing up in Lewisburg, he attended the Lewisburg schools. During his high school career, he was active in different arts at the school, where he played flute in the orchestra and band.
His love for guitar came later, as he only had limited lessons on the instrument as a child. It wasn’t until his sophomore year in college that Sturm started to seriously study guitar. In 1984, he graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts, with emphasis in jazz guitar.
Sturm appears on more than 60 CDs, performing with or appearing on recordings that feature Archie Shepp, Roswell Rudd, John Medeski, Billy Martin, Anthony Braxton, Tony Trischka, David Johansen, Jorma Kaukonen, Tom Constanten, Jenna Mammina, Catherine Russell and Heather Masse.
Sturm has toured throughout the United States, Mexico and Europe, performing at dozens of jazz, jam band/rock, folk, and blues festivals. He has also performed at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and on soundtracks for both film and television. His music has been featured on National Public Radio’s “All Songs Considered.”
Sturm said he’s “really quite excited to come back to Lewisburg as it’s a homecoming.” It’s been years since he’s set foot in the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. He grew up in the church and remembers being an altar boy at the age of 13.
Sturm has known Henke for years, and has played in various groups. He first met Henke in 1984 after moving to New York state. The two became fast friends, with both releasing an album named “Evening Pond” in 2004.
Henke is a trumpet player and composer, who graduated from William Paterson College in 1988. He has performed and recorded worldwide with many groups and musicians, including The Spirit of Life Ensemble, The Walter Thompson Orchestra, Doctor Nerve, Tricycle, The Rob Henke/ Rolf Sturm Duo, Mina Agossi, Gary Lucas, Phillip Johnston, and The Strike Anywhere Performance Ensemble.
Henke previously worked as an actor and co-director with Good Clean Fun, an educational theater company. He currently teaches brass and music at the Montclair Kimberly Academy and the Montclair Music Studio.
On Thursday, Sturm and Henke will be playing jazz standards, some originals, and some older pieces. He plans on brining his acoustic guitar along with some unique electronics to create what he calls an “audible adventure.”
