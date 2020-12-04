HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s board of directors recently added new business leaders to its board for 2021.
Board elections took place in early December online at the annual membership meeting.
“Over the past year Pennsylvania’s business community has faced tremendous challenges,” said PA Chamber President and CEO Gene Barr. “As we move out of this difficult time period, we are pleased to welcome nine new members to our Board whose unique regional and industry perspectives will provide steadfast support in our efforts toward ‘Bringing PA Back’ and lead our state’s business community into a brighter economic future.”
Newly elected board members included Michael Colpoys (National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation), James Hoehn (PNC Bank, Central Pennsylvania), Brion Lieberman (Geisinger Health), Steve Malnight (Duquesne Light Holdings), Christina Marsh (Erie Insurance), Eileen Petula (Bucknell University), Courtney Snyder (Jones Day), Terri Lee Taylor (Merck), and Kim Van Utrecht (UPS).
GIANT Company President Nicholas Bertram was elected board chair and Bank of America Merrill Lynch Senior Vice President Manuel Mar Jr. will serve as first vice chair.
“It’s an honor to be serving as chair of the Pa. Chamber board of directors alongside (Barr) and the entire leadership team during such a pivotal time in the Commonwealth’s history,” said Bertram. “Pennsylvania businesses have been forever impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while we’re still navigating our recovery, I’m inspired by the unwavering resolve shown by businesses, community partners, local chambers and elected officials. I know that by uniting as one with the shared purpose of propelling our economy forward, we will bring Pennsylvania back and chart its bold course for the future.”
Reelected board members included Scott Briggs (Knouse Foods Cooperative), Scott Burns (FedEx Ground), James Campolongo (GlaxoSmithKline), James D’Innocenzo (Comcast NBCUniversal), Mike Doran (Pennsylvania American Water), Laura Haffner (Wells Fargo), David Kleppinger (McNees Wallace and Nurick), Mark Lauriello (RETTEW Associates), Donald Liskay (Workers Compensation Associates), Marc Lucca (Aqua Pennsylvania), Jeffrey Pasek (Cozen O’Connor), Robert Scaer (Gannett Fleming), Scott Wyman (FirstEnergy) and Michael Zanic (K and L Gates).
Carl Carlotti (National Fuel Gas Distribution), Lee DeJulius (Jones Day) and Trayce Parker (UPS) were acknowledged for completing their service to the board.
