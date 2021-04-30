NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 446; 2. Martin Truex, 359; 3. Joey Logano, 353; 4. William Byron, 351; 5. Ryan Blaney, 346; 6. Brad Keselowski, 318; 7. Kevin Harvick, 308; 8. Chase Elliott, 306; 9. Kyle Larson, 300; 10. Christopher Bell, 280; 11. Kyle Busch, 271; 12. Austin Dillon, 268; 13. Michael McDowell, 244; 14. Alex Bowman, 241; 15. Ricky Stenhouse, 229; 16. Chris Buescher, 229.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 367; 2. Daniel Hemric, 308; 3. Harrison Burton, 275; 4. Jeb Burton, 270; 5. Justin Haley, 269; 6. AJ Allmendinger, 257; 7. Myatt Snider, 239; 8. Jeremy Clements, 221; 9. Justin Allgaier, 217; 10. Noah Gragson, 217; 11. Brandon Jones, 198; 12. Brandon Brown, 191.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 270; 2. Ben Rhodes, 250; 3. Sheldon Creed, 216; 4. Austin Hill, 196; 5. Matt Crafton, 190; 6. Stewart Friesen, 183; 7. Grant Enfinger, 179; 8. Zane Smith, 165; 9. Todd Gilliland, 164; 10. Johnny Sauter, 141.
