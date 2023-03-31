Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Boy Meets World”) is 96. Actor Richard Chamberlain is 89. Actor Shirley Jones is 89. Musician Herb Alpert is 88. Actor Christopher Walken is 80. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 79. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott The Hoople is 79. Actor Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 75. Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Sisters”) is 73. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 68. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 52. Actor Ewan McGregor is 52. Actor Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 48. Rapper Tony Yayo is 45. Actor-musician Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope,” comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates) is 43. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta” ″Book of Mormon”) is 41. Actor Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 40. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 40. Guitarist Jack Antonoff of Bleachers (and of fun.) is 39. Actor Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 38.
