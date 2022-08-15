SELINSGROVE – A lot can happen between the start of preseason camp and the 10 games that follow, but Selinsgrove head coach Derek Hicks, for one, is excited to see how the 2022 Heartland Athletic Conference season pans out for his Seals.
Last year Selinsgrove advanced to the District 4 Class 4A final where the Seals fell to Jersey Shore by a 41-0 score.
But if the offseason is any indication, Selinsgrove enters the year bigger and stronger and Hicks hopes it translates into a good outcome for his team.
“We had a great offseason. Physically, this is one of the strongest teams in recent memory. The kids are definitely excited to put the pads on and play after eight months of offseason preparation,” said Hicks.
“I’m excited to see how this season plays out. There is a great nucleus returning and some new talent that we are expecting to do big things. The goal is the same as every year, and that would be a league title and then a district title.”
And that lopsided loss to the Bulldogs has seemed to really light a fire in the Seals’ preparation for the upcoming season.
“Losing a final always motivates you for the offseason,” said Selinsgrove’s coach. “Losing big seemed to drive this team to improve this offseason.”
The passing game should take a step forward for Selinsgrove this year with the return of seven starters. Among them is junior quarterback Mark Pastore, along with a host of receivers for him to throw the ball to.
Pastore threw for 1,225 yards (on 73-of-150 passing) and 11 touchdowns last season.
Four of the team’s top receivers from a year ago also return, including seniors Steven Miller (7 catches for 79 yards, 1 TD) and Logan Othout (1 for 9 yards, 1 TD), junior Tucker Teats (5 for 53 yards) and sophomore Gavin Bastian (22 for 421 yards, 4 TDs).
“Offensive consistency will be huge. Pastore has a year of experience and a great group of receivers so I expect to see improvement there,” said Hicks. “Teats got some great experience last season and should be a top tier back as a junior.
“Our slot receiver, senior Nick Rice, will be new and has looked great through the summer. As returning starters (Pastore, Teats, Rice) will certainly be expected to lead the offense,” added Selinsgrove’s coach. “I’m hoping our passing game is a strength this year.”
Teats is also the team’s returning rusher after he ran for 636 yards on 110 carries and scored nine touchdowns in 2021.
Along with Teats, Selinsgrove returns 11 rushers who carried the ball at least once a year ago.
Many of those players are underclassmen, and they will be tasked with stepping up and contributing more this season.
“At least 50 percent of our starters will most likely be sophomores or junior first-year starters,” said Hicks. “In order to compete with the teams on our schedule they will need to become varsity caliber players sooner rather than later.”
The Seals will also feature a solid group of linemen who are returning, including senior guards Max Maurer and Steven Miller, plus junior Colin Melhorn.
“We have a great group of linemen. I expect them to be leaders on and off the field,” said Hicks.
Defensively, the Seals will have some work to do as they only return four starters on that side of the ball.
“To start the year, I think the offense may be stronger simply based on experience,” said Hicks. “I wouldn’t call the defense a weakness, but rather something that is concerning to me since there will be so many new faces.”
Without a doubt, Jersey Shore will be the team to beat once again this year in a division that will be challenging for Selinsgrove.
“Obviously, Jersey Shore returns almost every starter from last year and should be really good,” said Hicks. “I also expect Milton and Mifflinburg to surprise some people.
“I think we have some linemen and skill guys that will stack up as some of the best in the PHAC,” added Selinsgrove’s coach.
SELINSGROVE SEALS ROSTER
Jersey No. Name Grade Position Height Weight
1 Gavin Bastian 10 WR, DB 6-1 200
2 Corey Rumberger 12 FB, MLB 6-0 213
3 Tucker Teats 11 RB, OLB 5-10 194
4 Caleb Hicks 11 WR, DB 6-1 179
6 Andrew Sassaman 11 TE/FB, OLB 5-10 172
7 Nick Rice 12 WR, DB 5-8 170
8 Mark Pastore 11 QB, MLB 6-0 175
9 Garrett Paradis 11 RB, MLB 5-11 171
10 Caleb Geipel 11 WR, DB 5-9 156
11 Wyatt Teats 9 WR, DB 5-10 151
12 Luke Smith 11 TE, MLB 5-9 182
13 Ryan Gavason 11 WR, DB 5-8 162
14 Josh Domaracki 11 WR, DB 6-0 165
15 Michael Miller 12 WR, DB 5-11 155
16 Jacob Beddall 9 TE/QB, OLB 6-0 182
19 Mason Dressler 10 TE, OLB 5-11 166
21 Tyler Ruhl 11 WR, DB 5-11 176
22 Derek Holtzapple 12 RB, ILB 5-8 185
24 Reece Fellman 12 WR, DB 5-9 150
25 Brett Rice 9 WR, DB 5-8 155
26 Devon Mitchell 10 RB, OLB 6-1 183
27 Philip Gesumaria 12 RB, OLB 5-6 151
28 Jarrod Bullington 10 FB, ILB 5-10 187
33 Carter Young 11 TE, ILB 5-10 173
40 George Spencer 12 TE, DL 6-2 225
41 Landon Heddens 10 TE, OLB 6-0 177
42 Logan Othoudt 12 FB, ILB 5-9 190
43/60 Steven Miller 12 TE/FB/OL, DL 6-0 235
44 Ethan Miller 10 FB, ILB 5-10 191
47 Joe Santa 12 WR, DB 5-7 164
50 TJ Diehl 11 G, DT 5-11 241
51 Cameron Newcomer 10 OL, DL 5-8 160
52 Logan Dressler 9 G, ILB 5-10 208
53 Camden Smith 11 OL, DL 6-2 237
54 Gideon Showers 10 OL, ILB 5-10 176
55 Tegan Minnier 10 OL, LB 5-7 201
59 Aidan Lewis 11 OL, DL 6-1 208
62 Neil Barlett 10 OL, LB 5-10 151
63 Max Maurer 12 OL, DL 6-2 250
64 Jack Carpenter 10 OL, DL 6-4 197
65 Jack Peters 9 OL, ILB 6-0 218
66 Skylar Stoneroad 9 OL, DL 5-9 224
67 Trent Turner 11 OL, ILB 5-10 157
68 Landon Malone 11 OL, DL 5-8 217
70 Vaughn Phelps 12 OL, DL 6-4 285
72 Griffin Voss 9 OL, DL 5-6 228
73 Austin Fanelli 12 OL, DL 6-2 235
75 Colin Melhorn 11 OL, DL 6-3 307
76 Connor Crosson 10 OL, DL 6-2 218
77 Travis Reed 10 OL, DL 6-0 232
78 Reese Getz 10 OL, DL 6-0 254
79 Elliot Barben 11 OL, DL 6-4 281
80 Mason Vasquez 9 TE, ILB 5-11 157
81 Carlos Stuter 10 WR, DB 5-9 142
82 Andrew Martinez 10 WR, DB 5-7 138
Coaching Staff
Name Position
Derek Hicks Head Coach
Chip Moll Varsity Assistant (CB/WR)
Mike Ferriero Varsity Assistant (Offensive Coordinator)
Seth Hicks Varsity Assistant (DL)
Pete Voss Varsity Assistant (OL)
Jim Hile Varsity Assistant (ILB)
Brent Bastian Varsity Assistant (RB/Strength and Conditioning)
Ryan Keiser Varsity Assistant
John Aument Varsity Assistant
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 at Bellefonte
Sept. 2 JUNIATA
Sept. 9 at Jersey Shore
Sept. 16 SHAMOKIN
Sept. 23 SHIKELLAMY
Sept. 30 at Mifflinburg
Oct. 7 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN
Oct. 14 at Hollidaysburg
Oct. 21 at Montoursville
Oct. 28 MIDD-WEST
TEAM STATS
Record: 8-4
Points P/G: 24.7
Total Yards P/G: 233.25
Rushing Yards P/G: 132
Passing Yards P/G: 101.25
Points Allowed P/G: 14.33
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors: Logan Othout (RB/MLB), Derek Holtzapple (RB/OLB), Corey Rumberger (FB/MLB), Philip Gensumaria (WR/FS).
Juniors: Tucker Teats (RB/LB), Cale Bastian (QB/LB); Mark Pastore (QB, LB).
Sophomores: Gavin Bastian (WR/LB), Ethan Miller (RB/DL).
