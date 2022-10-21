Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Contender Boats 300
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 6 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 4 p.m., USA
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Baptist Health 200
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: U.S. Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.4 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 6 p.m., ESPNNEWS; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., ABC
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Dixie Vodka 400
Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., NBC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.