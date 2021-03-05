NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 139; 2. Kevin Harvick, 119; 3. Joey Logano, 108; 4. Michael McDowell, 106; 5. Chase Elliott, 105; 6. Kurt Busch, 104; 7. Christopher Bell, 99; 8. Kyle Larson, 97; 9. Martin Truex, 96; 10. Brad Keselowski, 95; 11. Austin Dillon, 90; 12. Ryan Preece, 90; 13. William Byron, 76; 14. Cole Custer, 68; 15. Chris Buescher, 67; 16. Bubba Wallace, 67.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 147; 2. Myatt Snider, 118; 3. Daniel Hemric, 117; 4. Jeb Burton, 106; 5. Brandon Jones, 93; 6. Justin Haley, 90; 7. Harrison Burton, 89; 8. Jeremy Clements, 87; 9. Brandon Brown, 75; 10. AJ Allmendinger, 70; 11. Riley Herbst, 62; 12. Landon Cassill, 58.
Truck: 1. Ben Rhodes, 100; 2. John Hunter Nemecheck, 91; 3. Sheldon Creed, 87; 4. Chandler Smith, 70; 5. Matt Crafton, 63; 6. Carson Hocevar, 55; 7. Rafael Lessard, 54; 8. Cody Rohrbaugh, 50; 9. Johnny Sauter, 47; 10. Ryan Truex, 45.
