Positive COVID-19 test sidelines FGL’s Tyler Hubbard at CMAs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard is the second artist so far that will miss a scheduled performance at the CMA Awards on Wednesday due to COVID-19.
Hubbard posted a note on his Instagram page on Monday saying he was asymptomatic and quarantining on his bus outside his home. It comes days after another artist, Lee Brice, also revealed he had tested positive and would also not perform on the show, which airs on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee.
The Country Music Association said in a statement that while it was disappointing that both artists would not perform, but it was a sign that their COVID-19 precautions were working.
“We have been extremely diligent with our testing process in advance of anyone entering our footprint,” the statement said. “Every single person has been tested, and many will be tested repeatedly throughout the week. This is in addition to wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) and of course practicing social and physical distancing.”
Although the show doesn’t have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA CEO Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while keeping them physically distanced.
‘Jeopardy!’ pays tribute to Alex Trebek in poignant message
NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” paid tribute to Alex Trebek on Monday in a poignant message that celebrated the show’s longtime, unflappable host of 37 years.
The day after Trebek died at age 80 following a battle with cancer, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards addressed viewers from the “Jeopardy!” set in a taped introduction.
“Over the weekend we lost our beloved host, Alex Trebek. This is an enormous loss for our staff, for our crew, for his family, for his millions of fans,” said Richards. “He loved this show and everything it stood for.”
Richards said Trebek taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago. Beginning Monday, those last shows hosted by Trebek are set to air through Dec. 25.
“He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, for his kindness and for his love of his family,” said Richards. “We will air his final 35 episodes as they were shot. That’s what he wanted. On behalf of everyone here at ‘Jeopardy!’ thank you for everything, Alex.”
Richards concluded with the show’s trademark opening — “This is ‘Jeopardy!’” — which was followed by a moment of silence on the “Jeopardy!” set with lights dimmed.
