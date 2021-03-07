LEWISBURG — Troopers arrested a Naples, Fla., man and allegedly found over 500 grams of marijuana, paraphernalia and harvesting equipment in his vehicle.
Troopers said Edwin Dean, 23, was taken into custody following a stop in Snyder County, at which time he was committed to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for a mental health evaluation after police took a call from relatives indicating he may be suicidal and even homicidal. Dean was allegedly traveling north on Routes 11/15 from Florida heading to New York.
Troopers reported following the vehicle from Perry County into Snyder County, where the stop occurred.
After the stop, credible information led troopers to obtain a search warrant for the vehicle, which led to the alleged discovery of drugs and paraphernalia. Upon hearing his vehicle had been searched, Dean allegedly fled and was taken into custody at 1:34 p.m. Feb. 27 along Dent Drive and South Seventh Street, Lewisburg, by State Police at Milton.
Dean was transported to State Police at Selinsgrove, where he was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor drug charges He was arraigned and committed to Snyder County Prison in lieu of bail.
