MIFFLINBURG — The seventh annual Celebration at the Farm will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg.
This living-history event will feature free family entertainment.
Archeologist Kim Mattern will display Native American artifacts, many of which were sourced from the local fields.
Fiddler Beverley Conrad, of Selinsgrove, will be presenting her expertise on fiddle, along with folk stories and tales, and this year will host a “music tent” that will allow for hands-on experience with heritage instruments. All are welcome to try their hand at the instruments at the “music tent”.
The Country Twirlers, an energy-packed local square-dancing group, will perform at 11 a.m., and will encourage audience participation. At Noon, there will be a muzzle loader demonstration in the meadow led by Mifflinburg native Mark Wehr.
Owner of Treadle Treasures of Middleburg, Heather Hibbs will display historic items in the summer kitchen, and at 10 a.m. give a presentation on historic items from her collection.
The Fuller Family Singers, from the Mount Pleasant Mills area, will perform gospel, bluegrass music with a country flair, beginning at 1 p.m.
Susan Schwartz, of Bloomsburg, will play pleasant tunes on folk harp throughout the day at the Farm Heritage/Ancestry Display.
Visitors may take a self-guided tour around the property and visit with many heritage craftspeople.
For more information, visit www.NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com
