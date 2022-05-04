Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 92. Jazz musician Ron Carter is 85. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 81. Pop singer Peggy Santiglia Davison (The Angels) is 78. Actor Richard Jenkins is 75. Country singer Stella Parton is 73. Actor-turned-clergyman Hilly Hicks is 72. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 72. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 71. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 70. R&B singer Oleta Adams is 69. Violinist Soozie Tyrell (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 65. Country singer Randy Travis is 63. Actor Mary McDonough is 61. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 55. Actor Will Arnett is 52. Rock musician Mike Dirnt (Green Day) is 50. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 50. TV personality and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is 47. Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 44. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 43. Actor Ruth Negga is 41. Rapper/singer Jidenna is 37. Actor Alexander Gould is 28. Country singer RaeLynn is 28. Actor Amara Miller is 22. Actor Brooklynn Prince (Film: “The Florida Project”) is 12.
